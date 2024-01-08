en English
Aviation

NTSB Probes Alaska Airlines Flight Incident as Boeing 737 MAX 9 Grounded

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:13 am EST
NTSB Probes Alaska Airlines Flight Incident as Boeing 737 MAX 9 Grounded

In an unexpected turn of events, Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 became the subject of a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigation after its door blew off at 16,000 feet shortly after takeoff last Friday. The incident, now designated as an ‘accident’ by the NTSB, has raised major safety concerns, prompting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ground certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft until further inspected.

Implications of the Accident

The incident has given rise to several known ‘red flags’. This has led to CBS News aviation correspondent Kris Van Cleve arriving in Portland to provide coverage on the ongoing investigation. Despite these emerging concerns, Van Cleve emphasizes that the NTSB has several questions to address before reaching any conclusions about the cause and implications of the accident.

Unravelling the Chain of Events

The probe has uncovered a missing door plug crucial to the investigation, found in a Portland resident’s backyard. Complicating matters, the cockpit voice recorder’s data was inadvertently taped over, causing a loss of vital voice data. Pressurization alerts, the fastening of the door plug, and maintenance records of the plane are among the aspects under examination by the NTSB.

Grounding and Inspections

In the wake of the accident, the FAA has ordered the grounding and inspections of Boeing 737 Max 9 airplanes, affecting 171 planes worldwide. This has led to flight disruptions affecting thousands of travelers. Alaska Airlines has also temporarily grounded its entire 737-9 MAX fleet pending inspections. The FBI is assisting in locating parts that came off during the flight.

The incident is under close scrutiny by authorities, and further details are expected to be revealed as the investigation progresses. The focus of the investigation is not just on the physical evidence of what went wrong, but also on the entire chain of events, including the responses of the flight crew and any alerts that were triggered before the accident.

0
Aviation United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

