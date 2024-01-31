NTSB Advocates for Personal Locator Devices for Mariners Amid Sea Emergencies

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has sounded a safety alarm, encouraging vessel owners and operators to ensure each crewmember is equipped with a personal locator device. The purpose is to enhance survival chances during emergencies at sea. The recommended devices, which include personal locator beacons or satellite emergency notification devices, have been shown to significantly improve location tracking, thus enabling more focused and prompt rescue operations.

Investigation Insights

Investigations by the NTSB into several maritime incidents have revealed that these devices can provide location accuracy within about 300 feet. They can also trigger immediate search and rescue notifications when activated. Such precision and promptness in providing location details can prove crucial in saving lives during maritime emergencies.

The El Faro Tragedy

One significant incident that the NTSB inquired into was the 2015 sinking of the El Faro cargo ship. The horrific event led to the loss of all 33 crewmembers on board. The NTSB deduced that personal locator beacons could have played a pivotal role in enhancing the initial rescue attempts. A particular instance was highlighted where a crewmember's body was sighted, but, regrettably, it could not be recovered.

Urging Mandatory Usage

The NTSB has been consistently advocating for the U.S. Coast Guard to mandate the use of personal locator beacons for all personnel on coastal, Great Lakes, and ocean vessels. This recommendation has been reiterated following investigations into other maritime tragedies. These include the 2019 sinking of the F/V Scandies Rose, the 2020 loss of the F/V Emmy Rose, and the capsizing of the liftboat Seacor Power in the Gulf of Mexico.

In conclusion, the safety alert advises the selection of the most suitable personal locator device for each crewmember. It also stresses the importance of registering each device with the relevant authorities to ensure the highest level of safety for mariners at sea.