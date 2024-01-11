NTIC Reports Modest Sales Increase and Improved Gross Profit Margin in Q1 2024

Northern Technologies International Corp (NASDAQ:NTIC), a leading specialist in corrosion prevention solutions and bio-based polymer resin compounds, announced its fiscal 2024 first quarter financial results on January 11, 2024. The company experienced a year-over-year consolidated net sales increase of 1.1%, amounting to $20.18 million.

ZERUST Products and Services as Primary Revenue Stream

The primary source of NTIC’s revenue is its ZERUST products and services. However, the company reported a 7.4% decrease in its oil and gas net sales, attributed to project timing. Despite this setback, the company’s gross profit margin improved, reaching 36.3%. In addition, net income saw a remarkable surge of 78.3% to $896,000. This boost resulted in earnings per diluted share rising to $0.09.

Operating Expenses and Financial Position

As the company’s profit margin improved, its operating expenses also increased, accounting for 41.2% of net sales. Regardless, NTIC’s financial situation remains robust, boasting $22.42 million in working capital and $6.09 million in cash and equivalents. Joint venture operating income experienced a slight decrease of 0.8% to $2.35 million, with 61.8% of the $24.60 million investments in joint ventures being in cash.

Outlook for the Fiscal Year

Despite the challenges, NTIC has demonstrated resilience in its core business segments. The company is well-positioned to navigate the global economic environment with a positive outlook for growth and profitability in the remaining fiscal year. NTIC’s management encourages investors and stakeholders to access the full 8-K filing and participate in future webcasts for more detailed financial information.