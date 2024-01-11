en English
Business

NTIC Reports Modest Sales Increase and Improved Gross Profit Margin in Q1 2024

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:03 pm EST
NTIC Reports Modest Sales Increase and Improved Gross Profit Margin in Q1 2024

Northern Technologies International Corp (NASDAQ:NTIC), a leading specialist in corrosion prevention solutions and bio-based polymer resin compounds, announced its fiscal 2024 first quarter financial results on January 11, 2024. The company experienced a year-over-year consolidated net sales increase of 1.1%, amounting to $20.18 million.

ZERUST Products and Services as Primary Revenue Stream

The primary source of NTIC’s revenue is its ZERUST products and services. However, the company reported a 7.4% decrease in its oil and gas net sales, attributed to project timing. Despite this setback, the company’s gross profit margin improved, reaching 36.3%. In addition, net income saw a remarkable surge of 78.3% to $896,000. This boost resulted in earnings per diluted share rising to $0.09.

Operating Expenses and Financial Position

As the company’s profit margin improved, its operating expenses also increased, accounting for 41.2% of net sales. Regardless, NTIC’s financial situation remains robust, boasting $22.42 million in working capital and $6.09 million in cash and equivalents. Joint venture operating income experienced a slight decrease of 0.8% to $2.35 million, with 61.8% of the $24.60 million investments in joint ventures being in cash.

Outlook for the Fiscal Year

Despite the challenges, NTIC has demonstrated resilience in its core business segments. The company is well-positioned to navigate the global economic environment with a positive outlook for growth and profitability in the remaining fiscal year. NTIC’s management encourages investors and stakeholders to access the full 8-K filing and participate in future webcasts for more detailed financial information.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

