NSI Industries Welcomes Jim Thivierge as New Director of Operations for Building Technology Division

James (Jim) Thivierge steps into a pivotal role at NSI Industries, LLC, taking the helm as the director of operations for the Building Technology division. Tasked with overseeing operations across California, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, Thivierge's appointment aligns with the company's strategic vision for growth and excellence. With a formidable background in operational excellence and customer experience, his leadership is poised to steer the division towards new heights of innovation and service.

Extensive Background in Operational Excellence

Before joining NSI Industries, Thivierge made significant contributions to Allied Wire & Cable, enriching the company with over 17 years of dedicated service. His tenure as director of operational excellence and customer experience there has been marked by a consistent push for improvement and a deep commitment to customer satisfaction. Thivierge's extensive experience, which spans roles at Anixter and Anicom as well, places him in a unique position to understand the complex challenges of the Building Technology division. With a solid foundation in sales, manufacturing, distribution, and production, and a bachelor's degree in corporate finance from Southern New Hampshire University, Thivierge is well-equipped to navigate the intricacies of the industry.

Leadership Style and Vision for the Future

Described as a leader who values collaboration and puts the team first, Thivierge's approach to leadership is expected to resonate well within NSI Industries. The Building Technology division, known for its diverse range of networking and AV technologies, stands at the cusp of transformation. Under Thivierge's guidance, the division is set to focus on meeting the growing needs of its customers by harnessing the latest in fiber and copper cable assemblies, connectors, and electronics for networking, security, and AV applications. His vision for the division emphasizes innovation, customer-centric solutions, and a culture of continuous improvement.

Strategic Importance of Thivierge's Appointment

Thivierge's appointment comes at a crucial juncture for NSI Industries. As the company seeks to expand its footprint and reinforce its commitment to the Building Technology division, Thivierge's role as director of operations is pivotal. Reporting directly to the Building Technology Business Unit President, David DiDonato, Thivierge is tasked with driving operational excellence across multiple states. His expertise and leadership style are expected to significantly contribute to the division's efforts to stay ahead of industry trends and customer expectations.

As NSI Industries continues on its path of growth and transformation, the addition of Jim Thivierge to the team marks a significant step forward. With a proven track record of leading teams to success and a deep understanding of the industry's dynamics, Thivierge is poised to make a lasting impact. The focus now turns to how his collaborative leadership and strategic vision will translate into tangible results for the Building Technology division and its customers.