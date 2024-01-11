en English
Education

NSF Invests Millions in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in STEM Fields

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:39 pm EST
The National Science Foundation (NSF) is channeling millions into programs aimed at addressing issues of alleged racism and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in STEM fields. This strategy is designed to increase the representation of minority communities in diverse STEM disciplines, such as environmental and civil engineering, chemistry, and IT.

Funding to Challenge Racism and Promote DEI

Among the funded initiatives, a significant grant worth $1.5 million has been awarded to the University of South Florida. Its principal objective is to challenge anti-black racism in civil and environmental engineering. This will be achieved by creating interdisciplinary training opportunities that directly address these issues.

Producing Engineers Reflecting Black and Latinx Communities

Another grant, worth around $180,000, has been directed to Tufts University. It seeks to nurture engineers who reflect the black and Latinx communities. This initiative is in line with the NSF’s broader effort to push racial equity in STEM, thereby making these fields more representative and inclusive.

NSF’s Racial Equity in STEM Education Program

Supporting these efforts, the NSF is also funding a Racial Equity in STEM Education program. With an annual budget ranging between $15 million and $25 million, the program encourages grant applicants to focus on systemic racism and to work collaboratively with communities affected by such inequities.

In addition to these, the NSF is backing other grants aimed at diversifying chemistry research and developing inclusive programs in New Mexico’s IT workforce. However, the NSF and the recipient organizations have not commented on these initiatives.

While these efforts are predominantly focused on the STEM field, they are also indicative of broader sociopolitical issues in America, such as abortion, gender transition, immigration, and the current political climate. However, these topics are not directly related to the NSF’s STEM initiatives.

Education Science & Technology United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Education

