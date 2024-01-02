en English
Business

NRx Pharmaceuticals Steers Towards Compliance with Nasdaq’s Market Requirements

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:00 am EST
Nasdaq-listed NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ticker: NRXP) has updated its ongoing efforts to comply with Nasdaq’s market requirements following the receipt of two deficiency notices. The notices were issued due to the company’s failure to maintain the minimum bid price and the minimum Market Value of Listed Securities (MVLS) required for the Nasdaq Global Market. Unable to qualify for a second 180-day compliance period owing to the concurrent MVLS deficiency, NRx has acted strategically to address these issues.

Transfer Request to Nasdaq Capital Market

In a bid to navigate the compliance challenges, NRx petitioned for a transfer of its listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market. The latter market has a lower MVLS requirement, making it a viable option for the pharmaceutical company. This move has proved successful, with NRx achieving compliance with the MVLS since an undisclosed date.

Eligibility for Extended Compliance Period

Having met the MVLS requirement, NRx is now eligible for an additional 180-day compliance period to meet the bid price requirement. The company is set to present its compliance plan to Nasdaq, with a significant focus on reaching clinical and regulatory milestones. The plan presentation is scheduled for January 4, 2024.

Preemptive Measures and Future Plans

In preparation for potential compliance hurdles, NRx has filed a preliminary proxy statement to hold a shareholder meeting. The agenda of the meeting is to vote on authorizing a reverse stock split should it become necessary for compliance. NRx, however, does not anticipate the need for a reverse split given its current progress. If the firm achieves bid price compliance before the set deadline, the shareholder meeting will be cancelled. In addition to these efforts, NRx has flagged its four near-term drug approval opportunities with promising commercial and monetization value.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

