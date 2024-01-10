NRL Mortgage and Calque Collaborate to Launch The Trade-In Mortgage Across 45 States

In a bold move, NRL Mortgage, a leading name in the mortgage industry, has joined forces with fintech firm Calque to unveil The Trade-In Mortgage across 45 states in the United States. This groundbreaking mortgage product allows homeowners to utilize their accrued home equity to secure a new property before selling their existing one. This strategy proves particularly advantageous in the current real estate landscape, marked by escalating levels of home equity and skyrocketing mortgage interest rates.

Advantages of The Trade-In Mortgage

The alliance with Calque equips NRL Mortgage to extend more appealing terms to customers seeking to change residences. The Trade-In Mortgage enables them to tender non-contingent offers and finance new homes without the immediate need to offload their present ones. This innovative approach bypasses conventional debt considerations during loan underwriting, providing retail buyers with a competitive edge over investors and larger conglomerates in tendering competitive offers.

Leaders Share their Perspectives

Mewael Ghebremichael, CEO of NRL Mortgage, underscores the firm's unwavering dedication to client service and the incorporation of The Trade-In Mortgage into their service offerings. Dan Mugge, COO at Calque, also acknowledges NRL Mortgage's esteemed reputation and predicts that The Trade-In Mortgage will substantially enhance their clientele's buying experience.

About NRL Mortgage and Calque

NRL Mortgage takes pride in its remarkable service and a broad spectrum of mortgage solutions. On the other hand, Calque partners with community lenders to streamline the home purchasing procedure and elevate financial arrangements for homeowners. The introduction of The Trade-In Mortgage exemplifies these companies' commitment to innovating and adapting to market needs, providing homeowners with a unique tool to navigate the challenging real estate market.