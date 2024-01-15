en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

NRF Warns of Potential Strike at US East Coast Terminals Amid Labor Negotiations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
NRF Warns of Potential Strike at US East Coast Terminals Amid Labor Negotiations

In an unfolding situation that could potentially disrupt the flow of goods across the United States, the National Retail Federation (NRF) has expressed its concern over a possible strike at U.S. east coast terminals. The strike, slated for October, hinges on the outcome of ongoing labor negotiations between the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX).

Impending Contract Expiration

The current labor contract, involving 36 ports and approximately 70,000 dock workers, is set to expire on September 30. The negotiations, which commenced in February, have been slow and laborious, with pay increases, job security at the Leatherman container terminal, the handling of offshore wind components, and opposition to automation among the key issues of contention.

ILA’s Stance

ILA President Harold Daggett has not minced words about the possibility of a strike if an agreement isn’t reached by the deadline. He has clarified that there will be no extension of the current contract beyond September 30. This firm stance has amplified the urgency of the situation, ratcheting up the tension between the ILA and USMX.

Impact on Cargo Owners

For cargo owners, the situation is more complex. The recent disruptions at the Panama and Suez Canals have taken precedence, pushing the potential east coast strike lower down the list of immediate concerns. However, they are cognizant of the fact that alternate routes through Canadian and Mexican ports may be required should the strike take place. The timing of the contract’s expiration, coinciding with peak season, adds an additional layer of complexity to the situation, increasing the potential for significant disruption.

0
Business Transportation United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
14 seconds ago
EMEA's M&A Activity Set for Positive Outlook in 2024
In the volatile world of economics, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region witnessed an unexpected dip in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in the first quarter of 2023. This was followed by a slowdown in the latter half of the year, despite a vibrant second quarter. Yet the optimism remains undeterred for the
EMEA's M&A Activity Set for Positive Outlook in 2024
Asda Reduces Baby Formula Prices and Eases Voucher Policies to Assist Families Amid Cost of Living Crisis
43 seconds ago
Asda Reduces Baby Formula Prices and Eases Voucher Policies to Assist Families Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Nucor's Groundbreaking Initiative: A New Era in Sustainable Steel Production
51 seconds ago
Nucor's Groundbreaking Initiative: A New Era in Sustainable Steel Production
Chemtrade's 2024 Guidance: Investing in Growth and Increasing Distribution
22 seconds ago
Chemtrade's 2024 Guidance: Investing in Growth and Increasing Distribution
Indonesia's Financial Services Authority Tightens Capital Regulations for Regional Banks
32 seconds ago
Indonesia's Financial Services Authority Tightens Capital Regulations for Regional Banks
McHenry County Calls for Qualifications for Renovation of Public Health Facility
43 seconds ago
McHenry County Calls for Qualifications for Renovation of Public Health Facility
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Tenure: A Critique
6 seconds
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Tenure: A Critique
Georgia Amplifies Healthcare Support for Chronic Illnesses and Disabled Individuals
8 seconds
Georgia Amplifies Healthcare Support for Chronic Illnesses and Disabled Individuals
President Bola Tinubu Confirms Attendance at Governor Uzodimma's Second Term Inauguration
26 seconds
President Bola Tinubu Confirms Attendance at Governor Uzodimma's Second Term Inauguration
Erdoğan Proposes Extension of Turkish Naval Deployment Amid Rising Tensions
37 seconds
Erdoğan Proposes Extension of Turkish Naval Deployment Amid Rising Tensions
Guiseley Triumphs Over Bamber Bridge: A Leap to 4th Position Amid League Turmoil
1 min
Guiseley Triumphs Over Bamber Bridge: A Leap to 4th Position Amid League Turmoil
AP VoteCast: Decoding the American Electorate
1 min
AP VoteCast: Decoding the American Electorate
Delta State Governor Honored by Sapele Diocese at 15th Anniversary Celebration
1 min
Delta State Governor Honored by Sapele Diocese at 15th Anniversary Celebration
Mark Hanretty Returns to 'Dancing on Ice': Partners with Cancer Survivor Adele Roberts
1 min
Mark Hanretty Returns to 'Dancing on Ice': Partners with Cancer Survivor Adele Roberts
Dignitana and OncoMedical Join Forces to Minimize Hair Loss in Chemotherapy Patients
2 mins
Dignitana and OncoMedical Join Forces to Minimize Hair Loss in Chemotherapy Patients
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
44 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
53 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
53 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app