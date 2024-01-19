NREL, JE Dunn Construction, and SmithGroup Collaborate to Build EMAPS Laboratory

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), an integral part of the U.S. Department of Energy, is taking a significant step forward in the renewable energy field. In collaboration with JE Dunn Construction and SmithGroup, NREL has embarked on the creation of the Energy Materials and Processing at Scale (EMAPS) laboratory. The new facility is slated to be located at the South Table Mountain Campus in Golden, Colorado, following the blueprint of the successful Energy Systems Integration Facility (ESIF), which was a joint venture between the same parties a decade ago.

EMAPS: A Pioneering Laboratory for the Renewable Energy Sector

The EMAPS laboratory, with an estimated budget of $224 million, is poised to foster groundbreaking innovations in a range of sectors. These sectors include advanced manufacturing, energy storage, net-zero chemicals, and industrial decarbonization. The design phase for this ambitious project is currently in progress, with construction expected to commence later this year. The facility is expected to further NREL's research capabilities and create new synergies in the realm of renewable energy research.

Sustainability and High-Performance Design

One of the cornerstones of the EMAPS project is the emphasis on sustainability and high-performance design. The project team is aiming for at least a LEED Gold certification, a testament to their commitment to environmental responsibility. This focus aligns closely with the ethos of the NREL and its ongoing efforts to spearhead research and development in renewable energy.

Streamlining Large-Scale Construction through CCCA

The EMAPS project is also notable for its use of the Cooperative Construction Contracting Approach (CCCA). This innovative approach is designed to streamline the contracting process for large-scale projects like EMAPS, enhancing efficiency and project management. Officials from JE Dunn and SmithGroup have expressed their excitement about the project, viewing it as a significant opportunity to advance the field of renewable energy research.