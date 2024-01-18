NREL Decommissions NorthWind 100, Signaling New Era in Wind Energy Research

In a notable transition towards enhanced wind research capabilities, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has decommissioned the esteemed NorthWind 100, a 100-kilowatt (kW) distributed wind turbine prototype, from its Flatirons Campus. The turbine, developed by Northern Power Systems, was a significant contributor to cold-weather wind energy research since 2001.

Advertisment

A Legacy of Innovation

The NorthWind 100 was instrumental in various projects, including hybrid wind/diesel systems for Alaska and cold-weather operations research. This research was of such significance that it even supported applications in extreme environments, such as Mars. One of the unique features of the NorthWind 100 was its internal nacelle, which allowed maintenance personnel to work inside, a feature that was unique for small turbines at the time. It was also the first wind turbine to conform to the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 61400-1 standard, receiving a design conformity statement from Underwriters Laboratories in 2004.

Design Legacy and Future Applications

Advertisment

The turbine's design was further refined over the years and it was produced to serve cold regions worldwide. Parts from the decommissioned NorthWind 100 will now support wind turbines in Alaska. Its decommissioning marks the end of an era, but also the beginning of new possibilities.

The Future of Wind Energy Research

In place of the NorthWind 100, NREL plans to install a new 90 kW wind turbine manufactured by Eocycle in early 2024. This turbine will form part of a new research facility on the Flatirons Campus. This facility will house three modern distributed wind turbines, designed to explore the interaction of wind power with the electrical grid, and to support the widespread deployment of distributed-scale wind turbines across the U.S.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy's Distributed Wind Market Report: 2023 Edition, 90% of distributed wind projects in 2022 were for on-site energy use, with the remaining 10% interconnected to distribution grids for local use. This underscores the importance of distributed wind energy in the current renewable energy landscape and the role NREL's new research facility is set to play in shaping the future of this sector.