NPSS: One Year On, Making Strides in Addressing Student Learning Loss

In a monumental undertaking to combat student learning loss, the National Partnership for Student Success (NPSS), a joint venture between the White House, AmeriCorps, and the Johns Hopkins Everyone Graduates Center, launched in July 2022. The initiative aims to integrate 250,000 tutors and mentors into K-12 public schools over three years. A year into the program, NPSS has successfully incorporated 78,000 additional adults into high-intensity tutoring roles.

NPSS Support Hub: A Beacon of Guidance

NPSS has also established a support hub, a central reservoir of technical assistance and resources. This hub acts as a pivotal guide, offering a range of public resources, including voluntary quality standards for student success partnerships and guides. The support hub has become an indispensable tool for those involved in the education sector.

Coalition of Higher Education Institutions

Furthermore, the NPSS has taken the innovative step of creating a coalition of higher education institutions. This coalition encourages the placement of college students into school support roles, especially as high-dosage tutors. U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, has championed the use of federal resources, such as the Federal Work-Study (FWS) program, to facilitate the participation of financially needy college students as tutors. He urges reforms to expand the scope of tutoring subjects and grade levels.

Maximizing the Impact

To further extend the reach and effectiveness of this initiative, emphasis is being placed on increasing awareness of NPSS resources among states and local school districts. Cardona is also considering legislative amendments to the FWS program. These proposed changes aim to remove existing barriers, enhance community benefits, and ultimately maximize the impact of the NPSS initiative.