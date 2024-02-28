Novo Asian Food Hall Launches in Pittsburgh's Strip District, Offering Culinary Diversity

Set to transform Pittsburgh's Strip District dining landscape, Novo Asian Food Hall is opening its doors on March 1, 2023, at The Terminal on Smallman Street. This new culinary destination spans 8,600 square feet and will house seven authentic dining concepts, showcasing a wide array of Asian cuisines, including Korean, Vietnamese, and Japanese, among others. Owner Alex Tang is enthusiastic about introducing a rich variety of Asian culinary traditions to the local food scene, all under one roof.

Expansive Culinary Offerings

Novo Asian Food Hall is not just about the quantity of its dining options but also the quality and authenticity of the cuisines it offers. From Korea Garden 2's traditional dishes to Sumi's Cakery's freshly baked goods, the food hall promises to cater to diverse palates. Teachana and Kung Fu Chicken will offer unique blends of tea and ramen, and spicy delights, respectively, while Tan Lac Vien, Mola, and Lolo's Kusina will serve a range of Vietnamese, sushi, and Philippine cuisines. Central to the food hall is a bar that boasts an impressive selection of spirits from across Asia, including Japanese whiskeys and sake, alongside local craft beers and innovative cocktails.

A New Culinary Chapter for The Strip District

The Strip District, known for its vibrant food scene, is set to welcome this new addition with open arms. Alex Tang's vision for Novo Asian Food Hall is not just about offering a dining space but creating a cultural hub where people can come together to enjoy and celebrate the rich flavors of Asia. The food hall's strategic location at The Terminal, a historic building reimagined as a mixed-use development, places it at the heart of Pittsburgh's culinary innovation. With the opening scheduled for March 1, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and regular hours set from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, the local community and visitors alike are eagerly anticipating what promises to be a gastronomic revelation.

Anticipation and Expectations

As the grand opening day approaches, the excitement among Pittsburgh's food enthusiasts is palpable. The Novo Asian Food Hall not only represents an expansion in the variety of dining options available but also a deep appreciation for the intricate flavors and traditions of Asian cuisines. This initiative by Alex Tang and his team of Pittsburgh-based chefs is a commendable effort to bring together different cultures through food. As patrons prepare to embark on this new culinary journey, the food hall is expected to become a beloved destination for those seeking to explore authentic Asian cuisine in a vibrant, communal setting.

The introduction of Novo Asian Food Hall to Pittsburgh's Strip District is a testament to the city's growing appetite for diverse and authentic dining experiences. By bringing together a collection of cuisines from across Asia, the food hall is set to become a pivotal point of culinary exploration. As this new chapter begins, it reflects not only on the potential of the food hall to reshape local dining but also on the ongoing evolution of the Strip District as a dynamic hub for cultural and gastronomic diversity.