NOVEC Extends Operation Agreement with PIC Group for Halifax Biomass Power Station

NOVEC Energy Production Halifax County Biomass, a South Boston Energy subsidiary, has agreed to extend its Operation and Maintenance Agreement with PIC Group for the Halifax County 49.9MW biomass power station until 2026. The power station, nestled in Virginia, leverages wood waste to generate renewable energy, a sufficient supply to power an estimated 16,000 homes.

PIC Group’s Successful Stewardship

PIC Group had demonstrated exceptional management of the facility for the past five and a half years, a feat that led to the contract’s renewal for an additional three years. This success was acknowledged by Michael Davis, the HCB Fuel Procurement and Plant Operations Manager. The company prides itself on maintaining high-performance levels for power plants under its stewardship, a sentiment echoed by its President and CEO, Frank Avery.

The Companies Behind the Energy

PIC Group was established in 1988 and offers energy services globally. It operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 Company and the third-largest global independent power producer. NOVEC, a customer-owned electric cooperative, has been providing electricity in Northern Virginia for over 70 years. The co-op currently serves more than 180,000 homes and businesses throughout the region. Marubeni Corporation, a significant Japanese trading company, is engaged in a diverse array of business sectors, including consumer products, food, agriculture, chemicals, energy, metals, and infrastructure.

The Future of Biomass Energy

This extension of the Operation and Maintenance Agreement for the Halifax County biomass power station marks a significant commitment to renewable energy in Virginia. With the continued operation of this facility, NOVEC and PIC Group continue to demonstrate their commitment to sustainable solutions, harnessing biomass energy to power thousands of homes. As we move further into the 21st century, the potential of biomass energy as a renewable, sustainable solution becomes more apparent, and this agreement signifies a positive step towards a greener future.