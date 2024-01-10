Novacap Invests in All West Communications: A Leap Forward in Bridging the Digital Divide

North American private equity titan, Novacap, has revealed a strategic investment in All West Communications, a fiber-optic data, video, and voice services firm based in Kamas, Utah. The partnership, which includes co-investors such as Novo Holdings, is geared towards accelerating All West's metamorphosis into a leading broadband provider.

Advertisment

Transforming Digital Infrastructure

The alliance aims to bolster All West's mission of offering swift, dependable local internet services, particularly to underserved communities. With Novacap's support, All West will have the resources to seize substantial growth opportunities and broaden its reach into fresh markets in the Mountain West region.

Bridging the Digital Divide

Advertisment

Ted Mocarski, Senior Partner at Novacap and Head of Novacap Digital Infrastructure, underscored the potential of the partnership. He emphasized its capacity to enable All West to expand its footprint, enhance its capabilities, and ensure speedy network deployment. This collaboration, he noted, is crucial in bridging the digital divide.

A Landmark Investment

This investment marks a milestone for Novacap. It is their eighth investment in digital infrastructure since 2011 and the first from their newly established Digital Infrastructure Fund. The transaction was advised by financial and legal firms from both parties.

Matt Weller, CEO of All West, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. He believes that Novacap's expertise in management and product development will be valuable as All West explores growth opportunities and expansion into new markets. Weller's vision, coupled with Novacap Digital Infrastructure's leadership team's years of experience from the digital infrastructure sector, promises a future of innovation and growth for broadband services in the Mountain West region.