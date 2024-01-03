NOV Inc. to Discuss Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

With a rich history stretching over 150 years, NOV Inc. has been a beacon of technological innovation for the energy industry. The company recently announced a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The call is scheduled for 10 a.m. Central Time on Friday, February 2, 2024. The financial results will be made public in a press release after the market closes on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

Powering a Sustainable Future

NOV Inc. is renowned for its pioneering technologies that empower its clients in the energy sector to produce energy efficiently and with minimal environmental impact. This has greatly contributed to the progression of the energy transition towards sustainability. By providing technology-driven solutions, NOV has positioned itself as a critical player in the industry that fuels the world.

Accessing the Conference Call

For those interested, the conference call will be accessible via a live webcast on the company’s investor relations website. This allows investors and interested parties to tune in to the discussion and gain insights into the company’s performance and future strategies.

