en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

NOV Inc. to Discuss Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:53 am EST
NOV Inc. to Discuss Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

With a rich history stretching over 150 years, NOV Inc. has been a beacon of technological innovation for the energy industry. The company recently announced a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The call is scheduled for 10 a.m. Central Time on Friday, February 2, 2024. The financial results will be made public in a press release after the market closes on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

Powering a Sustainable Future

NOV Inc. is renowned for its pioneering technologies that empower its clients in the energy sector to produce energy efficiently and with minimal environmental impact. This has greatly contributed to the progression of the energy transition towards sustainability. By providing technology-driven solutions, NOV has positioned itself as a critical player in the industry that fuels the world.

Accessing the Conference Call

For those interested, the conference call will be accessible via a live webcast on the company’s investor relations website. This allows investors and interested parties to tune in to the discussion and gain insights into the company’s performance and future strategies.

Financial Results of Other Industry Players

In related news, Electrovaya Inc. will be releasing its financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023, after the market closes on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. A conference call to discuss these results and provide a business update will be held at 8:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Details of this conference call will be included in the Q4 FY2023 & FY2023 financial results press release.

0
Business Energy United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UniFirst Corporation Unveils Q1 Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

By BNN Correspondents

Hybrid Work Models: Navigating the New Normal in Business

By Nitish Verma

Potential Overvaluation in Consumer Staples Sector: RSI Flags Overbought Stocks

By BNN Correspondents

NV5 Global Secures $5M Contract for Septic-to-Sewer Transition in San Bernardino County

By Nimrah Khatoon

Yaber Revolutionizes Home Entertainment: New Innovations Revealed at P ...
@Business · 1 min
Yaber Revolutionizes Home Entertainment: New Innovations Revealed at P ...
heart comment 0
Limerick City Gears Up to Boost Night-time Economy

By BNN Correspondents

Limerick City Gears Up to Boost Night-time Economy
End of an Era: Two Dry Cleaning Premises in Great Yarmouth and Caister Set for Auction

By Israel Ojoko

End of an Era: Two Dry Cleaning Premises in Great Yarmouth and Caister Set for Auction
Embracing Advanced Data Analytics: The New Norm for Businesses

By Justice Nwafor

Embracing Advanced Data Analytics: The New Norm for Businesses
Elections for Key Roles in Kurdistan Region Chambers of Commerce Kick Off

By Momen Zellmi

Elections for Key Roles in Kurdistan Region Chambers of Commerce Kick Off
Latest Headlines
World News
Dulwich Hamlet's Play-Off Hopes Dented After Defeat to Chatham Town
17 seconds
Dulwich Hamlet's Play-Off Hopes Dented After Defeat to Chatham Town
Low-Carb Diets: The Hidden Risk of Hair Loss
23 seconds
Low-Carb Diets: The Hidden Risk of Hair Loss
Regulatory Overhaul in EU’s Medical Device Sector: What Companies Need to Know
25 seconds
Regulatory Overhaul in EU’s Medical Device Sector: What Companies Need to Know
Gauteng EMS's New Year's Operation: A Night of Vigilance Amid Festive Celebrations
36 seconds
Gauteng EMS's New Year's Operation: A Night of Vigilance Amid Festive Celebrations
Vaxxinity, Inc. CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: An Update on the Company's Journey Towards Transformative Healthcare
53 seconds
Vaxxinity, Inc. CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: An Update on the Company's Journey Towards Transformative Healthcare
Stratford's Dramatic Draw in Southern League Premier Central Match
1 min
Stratford's Dramatic Draw in Southern League Premier Central Match
AC Immune SA Reports Significant Advancement in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Phase 2 Trials
2 mins
AC Immune SA Reports Significant Advancement in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Phase 2 Trials
Elections for Key Roles in Kurdistan Region Chambers of Commerce Kick Off
3 mins
Elections for Key Roles in Kurdistan Region Chambers of Commerce Kick Off
Silence in the Free-Agent Market: Strategic Move or Missed Opportunity for San Francisco Giants?
3 mins
Silence in the Free-Agent Market: Strategic Move or Missed Opportunity for San Francisco Giants?
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app