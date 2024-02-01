NOV Inc. Reports Robust Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2023

NOV Inc., a leading global provider of technology-enhanced solutions for the oil and gas industry, unveiled its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023, displaying strong growth across all its segments. The NYSE-listed company (ticker: 'NOV') reported Q4 revenues of $2.34 billion, a 7% increase quarter-on-quarter, and a 13% rise compared to Q4 2022.

Financial Highlights

The net income for the quarter stood at $598 million, including a substantial tax benefit of $485 million, resulting from the release of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets. The operating profit for the quarter amounted to $161 million, constituting 6.9% of sales.

For the full year 2023, NOV's revenues touched $8.58 billion, a significant increase of $1.34 billion from the previous year. The company's annual net income was reported at $993 million, dwarfing the $155 million reported in 2022. The operating profit for the year surged to $651 million or 7.6% of sales, while the Adjusted EBITDA rose by a hefty 47% to $1.0 billion, representing 11.7% of sales.

Segment Performance

All segments of the company, namely Wellbore Technologies, Completion Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies, reported increased revenues and profitability for both the quarter and the full year. Rig Technologies, in particular, reported a 24% increase in Q4 revenues compared to 2022, and Completion Production Solutions booked new orders worth $676 million, reflecting a healthy book-to-bill ratio of 132%.

Strategic Position and Future Outlook

NOV emphasized its strategic positioning to capitalize on market trends, focusing on international and offshore markets, and new technologies. The company completed key acquisitions and secured contracts for various projects, including a CO2 dehydration package for a Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project. It also noted several achievements, such as securing contracts for offshore cable lay systems, installation of drilling and production equipment, and orders for composite solutions in diverse industry sectors.

Despite global geopolitical and economic uncertainties, NOV remains optimistic about the ongoing recovery in oil and gas markets and its potential growth in the coming years. The company's cash flow improved in Q4, bolstered by higher profit and improved inventory levels owing to the normalization of the global supply chain.