Notre Dame and NCPD Host Seminars on Disability Inclusion in Church Life

By Kate Quiñones CNA Staff, Mar 13, 2024 / 08:00 am - The University of Notre Dame’s McGrath Institute for Church Life and the National Catholic Partnership on Disability (NCPD) have embarked on a mission to enhance the Church’s inclusivity through a series of online seminars. Entitled "In Communion: Advancing the Full Participation of Persons with Disabilities in the Church," these seminars aim to develop pastoral guidance for better addressing the needs and experiences of persons with disabilities within the Church community.

Launching a New Perspective on Inclusion

The seminars, which began on March 7, feature a diverse lineup of speakers, each providing insights on different aspects of communion and participation. This initiative stems from an anticipated pastoral statement on disability and inclusion, spearheaded by the USCCB Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth. Through these discussions, the Church seeks to identify and dismantle barriers to full participation, thereby enriching the spiritual journey of all members, especially those living with disabilities.

Empowering Through Education

Charleen Katra, the executive director of NCPD, emphasizes the transformative potential of fully integrating persons with disabilities into faith communities. The seminars serve not only to educate Church leaders but also to showcase the varied needs and gifts of the disability community. With a focus on accessibility, awareness, and proactive support, the series aims to foster a more inclusive environment that welcomes the contributions of all individuals. The high attendance at the first seminar underscores the Church's commitment to this cause.

Building a More Inclusive Future

As the seminar series progresses, participants are encouraged to consider practical steps towards greater inclusivity, such as seeking out training, improving property accessibility, and involving persons with disabilities in community leadership roles. The final presentation by Bishop Barron on April 25 will highlight the ongoing efforts and future directions for the Church’s engagement with persons with disabilities. This initiative marks a significant step towards realizing a Church where everyone, regardless of ability, is afforded the opportunity for full participation and spiritual growth.