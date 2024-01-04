Notch View Capital Expresses Concern, Seeks Greater Role in Whole Earth Brands’ Strategic Review

On January 3, 2024, Notch View Capital Management, LLC, a major stakeholder in Whole Earth Brands, Inc, broke its silence on the ongoing strategic review process at the company. The review, initiated with an objective to maximize shareholder value, has seen active participation from Notch View since its inception. However, the firm’s recent public communication has brought into the limelight its concerns about the lack of progress updates and its dissatisfaction with the potential outcomes.

Notch View’s Role and Concerns

Notch View has been significantly involved in Whole Earth Brands’ strategic review process, supporting the company’s pursuit of alternatives to enhance shareholder value. However, the firm expressed surprise at the absence of updates on the progress of the review, particularly considering the significant amount of time that has passed since Whole Earth Brands received the initial acquisition offer. This communication underscores Notch View’s unease over the perceived lack of transparency in the process.

Expectations and Desired Outcomes

Notch View’s communication strongly indicated that it regards any outcome short of a full sale of the company as unsatisfactory. This stance reflects the firm’s conviction in the potential value that could be unlocked for shareholders through a complete sale. It also sends a clear message to the Board of Directors about the firm’s expectations from the strategic review process.

Seeking a Greater Role

The firm’s desire to engage with the Board in a more influential role is also evident in its public communication. Notch View’s proposition to assist in enhancing shareholder value suggests that the firm is seeking to exert greater influence on Whole Earth Brands’ strategic decisions. This could potentially reshape the dynamics of the strategic review process and the overall direction of the company.