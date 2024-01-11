en English
Business

Notable Options Trading Activity in Three Russell 3000 Index Components

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:58 pm EST
Notable Options Trading Activity in Three Russell 3000 Index Components

Noteworthy options trading activity has been observed in three components of the Russell 3000 index: Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK), Rocket Companies Inc Class A (RKT), and United Rentals Inc (URI). These companies have experienced a significant uptick in options trading volume, signaling potential shifts in investor sentiment or strategic positioning.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) Sees Increased Activity

CHK experienced a significant spike in options trading, with 9,205 contracts traded. This represents approximately 51.2% of its average daily trading volume over the past month. Of particular note is the high volume of trading observed for the $75 strike put option expiring in February 2024.

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (RKT) Follows Suit

Similarly, RKT saw options trading volume that amounts to roughly 51.1% of its average daily trading volume. A considerable number of these contracts were for the $13 strike put option set to expire in January 2024.

United Rentals Inc (URI) Joins the Fray

United Rentals Inc also witnessed substantial options trading volume, amounting to 50.7% of its average daily volume. This trading activity heavily featured the $680 strike call option expiring in March 2024.

For each company, the trailing twelve-month trading history was provided, with specific strike points highlighted. This data offers a glimpse into the recent shifts in trading activity within these Russell 3000 index components. It’s important to note that while this options trading activity may indicate investor sentiment or strategic positioning among traders and investors, it does not necessarily reflect the broader views of the financial community.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

