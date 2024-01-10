Norwich University President Resigns Amid Allegations of Policy Violations

Mark Anarumo, the former president of Norwich University, a renowned private military college in the United States, has resigned amidst allegations of policy and values violations. Anarumo’s resignation, effective January 4, was accepted by the university’s board of trustees on a Tuesday, with the specifics of the violations remaining undisclosed.

Anarumo’s Alleged Violations

The allegations against Anarumo emerged in late November. The university’s board was informed of certain actions by Anarumo that potentially contravened the university’s policies. As a result, an external investigation was initiated. Preliminary findings from this investigation suggested that Anarumo had indeed breached the university’s core values and policies, leading to his placement on paid leave.

Aftermath of the Resignation

In the wake of Anarumo’s departure, Karen Gaines, the school’s provost and dean of faculty, has stepped into the role of acting president. The board of trustees, despite acknowledging Anarumo’s enthusiasm and bond with various university communities, especially during the COVID pandemic, have kept the exact nature of the allegations under wraps.

Next Steps for Norwich University

As the dust settles on this chapter of Norwich University’s history, the focus now shifts to the future. The board of trustees is currently in the process of determining the next steps for the institution. A search for the new president will undoubtedly be a top priority. As Norwich University, the oldest private military college in the US, moves forward, it will continue to uphold its commitment to its core values and policies, ensuring the integrity of the institution remains intact.