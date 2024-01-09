Norwich Community Mourns the Sudden Loss of Reverend Gregory Perry

In an unexpected turn of events, the Norwich community was left in shock as the Rev. Gregory Perry, a retired chaplain and a revered figure, passed away suddenly at 71. Reverend Perry, known for his unwavering commitment to service, was more than a religious leader; he was a beacon of hope, embodying the essence of community spirit.

A Life Dedicated to Service

Reverend Perry’s extensive community service spanned several domains. He opened his home as an emergency shelter during times of crisis, fed the hungry, and was instrumental in addressing local and global tragedies through organized vigils. His day of passing was no different, spent in service, visiting his grandsons and planning the annual Martin Luther King birthday march.

Pastor and Patron of Education

In addition to being the pastor of Greeneville Congregational Church, Perry held a respected position among various groups, including the Norwich NAACP and the Norwich Area Interfaith Association. His passion for education led him to create the Building Computers for Humanity program, providing high-quality computers to underprivileged students, thereby empowering them with knowledge in the digital age.

Legacy in Mourning

The sudden loss of Reverend Perry sent ripples of grief through the community. His contributions, especially in times of hardship, left a profound impact on many—city leaders, educators, civil rights activists, and citizens alike. The community now prepares to honor his memory with a memorial service reflecting his diverse legacy. Meanwhile, the Martin Luther King events will proceed as planned, a fitting tribute to Perry’s unwavering dedication to the cause.