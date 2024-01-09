en English
Norway

Norway-US Collaboration Paves Way for Hydropower Advancement

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 9, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:54 pm EST
Norway-US Collaboration Paves Way for Hydropower Advancement

The collaboration between Norway and the United States, supported by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Water Power Technologies Office, is a potent testament to the enduring potential of hydropower technology. While solar and wind energy have gained significant traction in recent years, hydropower remains king, generating more electricity worldwide than all other renewable sources combined.

Hydropower: The Sleeping Giant of Renewable Energy

Norway, a global leader in renewable energy, gets a staggering 98% of its energy from renewable sources, predominantly hydropower. Across the pond, the U.S. generates about 6% of its electricity from hydropower. Both nations are keen to tap into this resource’s immense potential, which extends far beyond mere electricity generation.

However, the role of hydropower is being reassessed in the era of climate change. With increasing solar and wind capacities and the looming threat of climate change to water sources for hydropower plants, the need for a comprehensive reevaluation and modernization has never been more urgent.

Revamping Hydropower: A Symbiosis of Tradition and Innovation

Both countries are now focusing on integrating hydropower into future clean energy grids and mitigating its environmental impacts. This task involves the modernization and digitization of existing hydropower facilities, enhancing their efficiency and adaptability to evolving grid needs.

At the heart of this endeavor was Dany Tome, a graduate student from the University of South-Eastern Norway. Tome spent five weeks at the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Colorado, making a significant discovery that could revolutionize hydropower technology.

Tome discovered that hydropower generators could safely operate at higher temperatures than previously thought. This finding suggests that we could significantly increase clean energy production without the need for new plants, a paradigm shift in renewable energy.

Together with NREL’s senior research engineer, Mayank Panwar, Tome intends to continue researching hydropower technologies. They will be running simulations of new engines and investigating their impact on the grid, contributing to the modernization of this longstanding renewable energy source.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

