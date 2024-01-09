Norway-US Collaboration Paves Way for Hydropower Advancement

The collaboration between Norway and the United States, supported by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Water Power Technologies Office, is a potent testament to the enduring potential of hydropower technology. While solar and wind energy have gained significant traction in recent years, hydropower remains king, generating more electricity worldwide than all other renewable sources combined.

Hydropower: The Sleeping Giant of Renewable Energy

Norway, a global leader in renewable energy, gets a staggering 98% of its energy from renewable sources, predominantly hydropower. Across the pond, the U.S. generates about 6% of its electricity from hydropower. Both nations are keen to tap into this resource’s immense potential, which extends far beyond mere electricity generation.

However, the role of hydropower is being reassessed in the era of climate change. With increasing solar and wind capacities and the looming threat of climate change to water sources for hydropower plants, the need for a comprehensive reevaluation and modernization has never been more urgent.

Revamping Hydropower: A Symbiosis of Tradition and Innovation

Both countries are now focusing on integrating hydropower into future clean energy grids and mitigating its environmental impacts. This task involves the modernization and digitization of existing hydropower facilities, enhancing their efficiency and adaptability to evolving grid needs.

At the heart of this endeavor was Dany Tome, a graduate student from the University of South-Eastern Norway. Tome spent five weeks at the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Colorado, making a significant discovery that could revolutionize hydropower technology.

Tome discovered that hydropower generators could safely operate at higher temperatures than previously thought. This finding suggests that we could significantly increase clean energy production without the need for new plants, a paradigm shift in renewable energy.

Together with NREL’s senior research engineer, Mayank Panwar, Tome intends to continue researching hydropower technologies. They will be running simulations of new engines and investigating their impact on the grid, contributing to the modernization of this longstanding renewable energy source.