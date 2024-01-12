Norway Savings Bank Announces Strategic Leadership Appointment

In a significant move signaling strategic succession planning, Norway Savings Bank has announced the appointment of Richard St. Pierre as their new senior vice president and senior finance officer. This new addition to the bank’s leadership is expected to bolster its financial management capabilities, while ensuring a seamless transition of responsibilities as a key executive prepares for retirement.

St. Pierre’s Entry and Role

An industry veteran with over two decades of executive leadership experience, St. Pierre brings to the table a rich career trajectory, including a significant decade-long stint in community banking. In his new capacity at Norway Savings Bank, he will be entrusted with the overall management of the bank’s financial accounting, budget, investments, and facilities management. These key responsibilities will place him at the heart of the bank’s financial operations, as he steps into this pivotal role.

Working Alongside Shibles

St. Pierre will be working in close collaboration with Brian Shibles, the current executive vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer of the bank. Shibles, who has been with the bank for an impressive 23 years, is set to retire in 2025. His impending retirement has necessitated this strategic hire, as the bank aims to ensure a smooth and effective transfer of duties and institutional knowledge.

Strategic Succession Planning

This appointment is a clear demonstration of Norway Savings Bank’s forward-thinking approach to leadership transitions. By bringing St. Pierre on board well ahead of Shibles’ retirement, the bank is setting the stage for a smooth transition that will allow for the continued growth and financial stability of the institution.