Norton Rose Fulbright Adds Intellectual Property Specialist Johanna Schmitt to New York Team

In a significant move, global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright welcomes Johanna Schmitt, a renowned intellectual property lawyer, as a partner in their New York office. Schmitt, previously associated with Kirkland & Ellis, is known for her expertise in areas such as trademark, trade dress, domain name, false advertising, licensing, and contract issues.

Unraveling Schmitt's Illustrious Career

With an impressive portfolio under her belt, Schmitt's forte lies in managing trademark portfolios, trademark prosecution, and litigating disputes before the US Patent and Trademark Office. Her reputation precedes her as she has successfully represented a diverse array of clients across industries. These include technology, consumer products, and entertainment, with notable names like Nike and J.K. Rowling.

A Valuable Addition to Norton Rose Fulbright

The firm's US Managing Partner, Jeff Cody, and US Head of Intellectual Property, Tim Kenny, lauded Schmitt's arrival. They both praised her reputation and expertise, expressing confidence that she would add significant value to the New York team. Schmitt, too, shared her enthusiasm about joining the firm's nationally-ranked intellectual property group.

Academic Excellence Meets Professional Prowess

Schmitt's professional acumen is backed by a strong academic foundation. She has a law degree summa cum laude from Brooklyn Law School and is recognized for her work in trademarks and media and entertainment. She is licensed to practice law in New York. Norton Rose Fulbright is renowned for its commitment to quality, unity, and integrity. With a team of over 3,000 lawyers worldwide, the firm serves a wide range of industries across more than 50 locations globally.