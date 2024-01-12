Northwest Louisiana on High Alert for Arctic Blast

An ominous arctic air intrusion is set to sweep through Northwest Louisiana, bringing with it a severe winter chill and a hazardous mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Predictions from the National Weather Service suggest temperatures could plummet to a chilling 13 degrees next week, their warnings triggering a flurry of preparations throughout the state.

Bracing for the Arctic Blast

State Police have taken to the airwaves, underscoring the dangers associated with such icy conditions, particularly for motorists. Bridges and overpasses are likely to bear the brunt of the freezing rain and sleet, presenting perilous driving conditions. While snow and ice accumulations are on the cards, exact quantities remain uncertain, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.

Community Responses

With the severe weather warning, schools and businesses across the region have had to adjust their schedules. Closures and delayed openings are the order of the day, as officials attempt to mitigate the effects of the harsh conditions. Northwestern State University (NSU), in a proactive move, has announced the closure of all campuses for January 16 and 17, due to the potential for power outages and dangerous travel conditions.

Weathering the Storm

NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones has urged the community to exercise caution and stay abreast of local weather updates. Decisions regarding classes for the rest of the week will depend on the unfolding weather patterns and will be communicated via the university’s official channels. As the countdown to the arctic blast continues, organizations, including local nonprofits, are stepping up to accommodate those most vulnerable to the bitter cold.