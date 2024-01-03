en English
Northwest Connecticut Battles Rising Homelessness Amid Inflation and High Housing Costs

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:40 am EST
Northwest Connecticut Battles Rising Homelessness Amid Inflation and High Housing Costs

In the picturesque landscape of Northwest Connecticut, a decade-old plan to obliterate homelessness is grappling with the harsh realities of inflation, high housing costs, and a dearth of overall housing. Orchestrated by the Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation and New Beginnings of Northwest Hills Litchfield County, the plan was designed as a roadmap for synchronizing housing and services in the tranquil rural region. Over eight years, it has demonstrated success in diminishing the count of unhoused individuals. However, recent surges in homelessness have underscored the formidable challenges ahead.

Rising Homelessness Amid Inflation and Housing Costs

The escalating number of unhoused individuals in Northwest Connecticut is a stark reminder of the relentless battle against homelessness. The surge can be traced back to inflation, increased evictions, and skyrocketing housing costs. Amid these adversities, the community has rallied together to address homelessness in a holistic manner, with housing as the bedrock of stability. The establishment of Coordinated Access Networks (CANS) has marked significant progress, yet the fight is far from over.

Winter Approaches: A Call for Urgent Action

As the biting chill of winter looms, the shortage of shelter space and funding has triggered a clarion call for immediate action. A coalition of service providers is championing the cause, seeking urgent measures to combat the impending crisis. An $18 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, earmarked to alleviate homelessness in rural communities over the next three years, provides a glimmer of hope.

Community Involvement: The Key to Success

Advocates strongly signal the critical role of funding and community involvement in resolving the homelessness issue. Local volunteers, businesses, and social service agents have been commended for their remarkable efforts in assisting the homeless. These heroes of humanity have orchestrated donations of warm weather clothing and coat drives for the homeless and low-income families, serving as lifelines for those in need. It is a testament to the power of community and the potential for change when people band together for a common cause.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

