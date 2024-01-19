Northern Virginia's Tech and Cybersecurity Job Market Gets a Boost with Major Job Fair

In a bid to address a significant number of job vacancies in Northern Virginia, the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority is orchestrating a notable job fair. According to JobsEQ, a labor market research firm, the region currently has approximately 109,000 active job openings. This two-day networking and hiring event is slated for January 30 and 31 and is particularly tailored to fill positions in the tech and cybersecurity sectors.

Job Fair: A Fusion of Physical and Virtual Interactions

The first day of the job fair will be held at Capital One Hall, located within the Tysons headquarters of Capital One. Job seekers will have the opportunity to partake in in-person interviews, giving them a chance to connect directly with prospective employers. The following day, a virtual version of the event will take place, ensuring that candidates unable to attend physically are not left out of the opportunity.

Targeting the Tech and Cybersecurity Sectors

JobsEQ's data shows that out of the numerous job listings in Northern Virginia, technology-related positions make up 30 percent. Half of these tech roles are based in Fairfax County, underscoring the region's significant demand in this sector. The job fair is expected to feature hiring managers from a wide array of companies, including Fortune 500 firms, government agencies, and startups. The sectors represented span IT, cybersecurity, aerospace, and healthcare, among others.

Additional Perks for Participants

Aside from the chance to land a job, participants in the job fair will also have the opportunity to receive a professional headshot free of charge. This service can prove invaluable for those looking to enhance their professional profiles and increase their marketability in the job market. Interested individuals are encouraged to view the full list of participating companies and register online.

Among the tech and cybersecurity companies looking to hire are Tata Consultancy Services, General Dynamics IT, Check Point, Nerdio, Seagate, Arctic Wolf, Keeper Security, Binary Defense, and Wasabi Technologies. These companies are pushing forward with hiring despite industry challenges, such as budget constraints and potential recession threats.