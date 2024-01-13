Northern Technologies International Corporation: Navigating Growth Amid Modest Returns

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC), a stalwart in the American Chemicals industry, has registered a modest growth in earnings per share (EPS) over the past three years with a 7.4% increase. However, with a minimal total shareholder return of 0.03%, the company’s performance is far from exceptional. As the company gears up for its annual general meeting (AGM) on January 19th, the spotlight may be less on CEO compensation and more on strategies to sustain this growth trajectory.

CEO Compensation in Focus

CEO G. Lynch’s total annual compensation for the year to August 2023 was reported at $889k, a figure largely unchanged from the previous year. Out of this, a significant $493.7k makes up the salary component. This compensation exceeds the median for CEOs in the same industry with market capitalizations below $200m, which stands at $444k. Moreover, while the industry average sees only 19% of compensation being salary, Northern Technologies International pays 56% of remuneration as salary.

Performance Overview and Shareholder Returns

In the last year, the company witnessed a revenue growth of 5.6%. While the EPS growth was positive, it does not hint at an extraordinary performance. Coupled with the modest total shareholder return over three years, any proposal to further increase CEO remuneration might not escape the critical eye of shareholders. The company’s financial health and future prospects are equally vital considerations for investors, who should be vigilant for any potential warning signs.

The Bigger Picture

While the company’s recent quarterly earnings results showed $0.10 earnings per share, they fell short of analysts’ consensus estimates. The company posted a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.09%, with a revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter – a figure lower than analyst estimates of $21.00 million. On the brighter side, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, representing a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The company’s shares have seen a flurry of activity from several hedge funds recently. Northern Technologies International Corporation’s rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions have seen growing interest in various regions, contributing to its market presence.

Investors looking for companies with high returns and low debt might find it beneficial to explore other opportunities. The modest growth of Northern Technologies International Corporation is a testament to its resilience, but it may not be enough for those looking for exponential returns.