Northern Plains and Intermountain West Brace for Severe Cold Wave

Residents of the northern Plains and Intermountain West regions of the United States brace for a chilling weekend as meteorologists forecast extremely cold temperatures with lows expected to drop beyond 20 degrees Fahrenheit below zero. The cold snap intensifies near the Canadian border, where temperatures may plummet to over 40 degrees Fahrenheit below zero.

Arctic Blast Sweeps Across the Northern Plains and Midwest Regions

A powerful storm is currently sweeping over the Plains and Midwest regions, unleashing freezing temperatures, heavy snowfall, and wind chills that pose a risk of frostbite. Blizzard warnings, winter storm declarations, and flight cancellations are already in effect across various states. The Arctic blast is set to bring dangerously cold conditions, plummeting temperatures, low wind chills, and flash freezing concerns, with temperatures in some areas already below freezing.

A Frosty Challenge for Infrastructure and Activities

The extreme cold weather conditions present significant challenges, particularly for infrastructure not designed to handle such extreme cold. The NFL playoff games and the Iowa caucuses may be affected, with the latter potentially becoming the coldest on record. The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for much of Iowa, warning of ‘life-threatening blizzard conditions’ as winds up to 45 mph combine with heavy snowfall to produce near-whiteout conditions.

A Cold Wave Set to Leave Its Mark

Record lows are expected across the south, and temperatures well below average are expected to persist through January 18. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has issued a Weather Watch due to forecasted extreme cold weather and potential strains on the electric system. The cold wave, partly blamed on El Niño and a disruption of the polar vortex called a sudden stratospheric warming, is causing the polar vortex to migrate southward, bringing with it extreme cold.