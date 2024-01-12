en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Northern Plains and Intermountain West Brace for Severe Cold Wave

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:55 pm EST
Northern Plains and Intermountain West Brace for Severe Cold Wave

Residents of the northern Plains and Intermountain West regions of the United States brace for a chilling weekend as meteorologists forecast extremely cold temperatures with lows expected to drop beyond 20 degrees Fahrenheit below zero. The cold snap intensifies near the Canadian border, where temperatures may plummet to over 40 degrees Fahrenheit below zero.

Arctic Blast Sweeps Across the Northern Plains and Midwest Regions

A powerful storm is currently sweeping over the Plains and Midwest regions, unleashing freezing temperatures, heavy snowfall, and wind chills that pose a risk of frostbite. Blizzard warnings, winter storm declarations, and flight cancellations are already in effect across various states. The Arctic blast is set to bring dangerously cold conditions, plummeting temperatures, low wind chills, and flash freezing concerns, with temperatures in some areas already below freezing.

A Frosty Challenge for Infrastructure and Activities

The extreme cold weather conditions present significant challenges, particularly for infrastructure not designed to handle such extreme cold. The NFL playoff games and the Iowa caucuses may be affected, with the latter potentially becoming the coldest on record. The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for much of Iowa, warning of ‘life-threatening blizzard conditions’ as winds up to 45 mph combine with heavy snowfall to produce near-whiteout conditions.

A Cold Wave Set to Leave Its Mark

Record lows are expected across the south, and temperatures well below average are expected to persist through January 18. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has issued a Weather Watch due to forecasted extreme cold weather and potential strains on the electric system. The cold wave, partly blamed on El Niño and a disruption of the polar vortex called a sudden stratospheric warming, is causing the polar vortex to migrate southward, bringing with it extreme cold.

0
United States Weather
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
2 mins ago
McDonald's Altercation from 2022 Resurfaces and Goes Viral on Reddit
As the year 2024 rolls on, the internet continues to serve as a time capsule, unearthing past events that once caused a stir. The latest to resurface is a video from 2022 capturing an altercation between a female customer and McDonald’s employees, which has swiftly gone viral on Reddit. This specific video was shared on
McDonald's Altercation from 2022 Resurfaces and Goes Viral on Reddit
2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Jackson, McCaffrey, and Lamb Lead the Pack
6 mins ago
2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Jackson, McCaffrey, and Lamb Lead the Pack
Fluctuating U.S. Treasury Bonds Amid Unexpected Economic Indicators
6 mins ago
Fluctuating U.S. Treasury Bonds Amid Unexpected Economic Indicators
Former CNN Contributor Accuses Chris Cuomo of Humiliating Incident
2 mins ago
Former CNN Contributor Accuses Chris Cuomo of Humiliating Incident
Unsealed Documents Expose High-Profile Connections to Epstein's Underage Sex Ring
4 mins ago
Unsealed Documents Expose High-Profile Connections to Epstein's Underage Sex Ring
EPA Proposes Methane Emissions Fee to Curb Greenhouse Gas Emissions
6 mins ago
EPA Proposes Methane Emissions Fee to Curb Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Latest Headlines
World News
Ralph Recto: The New Steward of Philippine Fiscal Policy
2 mins
Ralph Recto: The New Steward of Philippine Fiscal Policy
ANC Presidential Gala Dinner: A Testimony of Unity and Vision
5 mins
ANC Presidential Gala Dinner: A Testimony of Unity and Vision
2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Jackson, McCaffrey, and Lamb Lead the Pack
6 mins
2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Jackson, McCaffrey, and Lamb Lead the Pack
Snow Shoveling: A Winter Activity Laden with Health Risks
6 mins
Snow Shoveling: A Winter Activity Laden with Health Risks
President Cyril Ramaphosa Reflects on ANC's Legacy at Annual Gala Dinner
7 mins
President Cyril Ramaphosa Reflects on ANC's Legacy at Annual Gala Dinner
Sharks' Werner Kok Emblems Tough Season Ahead of Cup Clash; Website Shares Cookie Policy
8 mins
Sharks' Werner Kok Emblems Tough Season Ahead of Cup Clash; Website Shares Cookie Policy
Decoding Renal Cell Carcinoma Bone Metastasis: A Cellular and Molecular Perspective
8 mins
Decoding Renal Cell Carcinoma Bone Metastasis: A Cellular and Molecular Perspective
Hancock County Reps Spark Legislative Changes as Indiana's 2024 Session Begins
11 mins
Hancock County Reps Spark Legislative Changes as Indiana's 2024 Session Begins
Unveiling Student Health Concerns: Challenges and Solutions
12 mins
Unveiling Student Health Concerns: Challenges and Solutions
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
9 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
9 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app