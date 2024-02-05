Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Utica and Northern Delaware Basin Assets

Stepping up its strategic game in the energy sector, Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) has executed the acquisition of oil and gas producing assets in the Utica and Northern Delaware Basin, sealing the deal with private sellers. The transaction, which was finalized in the first quarter of 2024, saw a total cash disbursement of $162.6 million, with a split payment made between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024. Part of the payment for the first quarter was financed by a deposit made in November 2023.

Details of the Acquisition

The settlements for the acquisitions are still under review and will be finalized post-closing. NOG's acquisition strategy is focused on gaining non-operated minority working and mineral interests in major U.S. hydrocarbon basins. The latest move has further cemented NOG's position as the largest public owner of non-operated energy assets in America.

The Risks and Uncertainties

Despite the promising acquisition, NOG's press release also contains forward-looking statements that shed light on potential risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results. These risks include fluctuations in oil and gas prices, changes in drilling activity, disruptions in the supply chain, success rate of acquisitions, regulatory alterations, and various other economic and technical factors. All these factors could potentially affect NOG's operations and future plans.

NOG's Current Outlook

The company's outlook is based on current expectations, but it's important to note that these expectations could change due to the risks and uncertainties detailed in their filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. However, the successful acquisition of assets in the Utica and Northern Delaware Basin signifies NOG's commitment to its strategy and business focus as a real asset company.