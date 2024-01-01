en English
Travel & Tourism

Northern Michigan Prepares for Light Snow and Potential Freezing Drizzle

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024
Northern Michigan Prepares for Light Snow and Potential Freezing Drizzle

The residents and travelers of Northern Michigan are on high alert as a clipper system promises to bring light snow and a potential drizzle, causing freezing conditions. The forecast predicts the event will occur primarily overnight, with the highest likelihood of precipitation after midnight. The light snowfall is expected to extend into Sunday, posing challenges for road safety and potentially disrupting travel plans.

Weather Forecast

Weather reports indicate snow showers on New Year’s Eve, with the arrival of much-needed snow midweek. Lingering snow showers, slick roads, and some sunshine are expected on New Year’s Day. Pockets of lake effect near Lake Michigan are expected, with temperatures dropping into the low 20s to low 30s. Monday’s forecast suggests drier conditions with clouds and some sunshine. However, Tuesday starts cool and crisp with sunshine, but with clouds building up during the afternoon.

(Read Also: Forgotten Lottery Ticket Turns into Christmas Miracle; Mega Millions in the US Claimed)

Clipper System

Wednesday to Friday will see early snow with scattered snow showers and light accumulations forecast, with highs dropping into the upper 20s to mid-30s. A clipper system is moving directly over northeast Wisconsin, creating scattered snow showers & wintry mix, with heavy snow bands stretching from southern Door County through Kewaunee, northern Manitowoc, and eastern Brown County. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for almost everyone until NOON Sunday, except for northern Oconto, Marinette, Forest, Florence, and Menominee County in Michigan.

(Read Also: Mystery of Washed-Up Human Feet on US and Canadian Shores Solved)

Anticipation of Snowfall

Most areas will only see a trace of snow, but areas in Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and eastern Brown County could see upwards of 3′′ of snow. High pressure will keep Wisconsin dry and near seasonal with sunshine and highs in the lower to mid 30s. The next chance of possible flakes will come Wednesday as a cold front moves through from Canada. There is a possibility of a large winter storm around January 8th, with widespread accumulating snow expected. The updates also mention clipper systems bringing snow showers and a slow cooldown heading into the weekend.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

