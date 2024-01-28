Northern Marianas' DPS Commissioner Resigns Amidst Legal Controversy

Public Safety Commissioner of the Northern Marianas, Clement R. Bermudes, stepped down from his position on January 26, 2024, following a directive from Governor Arnold I. Palacios. The resignation was immediate, leaving a void in the leadership of a key department that ensures public safety in the region. Filling this void, at least temporarily, is Kay Inos, Director of Administrative Service, who has been appointed as the Acting Commissioner.

Background of Bermudes' Tenure

Bermudes was confirmed as DPS Commissioner by the Senate on April 20, 2023. His tenure, while short, was not without its controversies. A significant point of contention arose when the governor ordered Bermudes to reassign Police Sgt. Peter Camacho to the Marianas Regional Fusion Center (MRFC).

Controversy Surrounding Sgt. Peter Camacho

This directive came in the wake of disciplinary actions taken against Camacho, which the governor deemed as retaliatory and against his directives. Camacho has since taken legal action, filing an administrative appeal in Superior Court. His allegations accuse the Civil Service Commission of violating his due process rights. The commission, he alleges, failed to notify him about a special meeting concerning his grievances, thereby denying him the right to be heard.

Further Allegations Against the Department of Public Safety

Moreover, Camacho's appeal accuses the Department of Public Safety of violating his substantive due process rights by barring him from applying for a merit-based salary increase, for which he was qualified. He alleges that the department selected ineligible candidates for the position, in a move that he interprets as retaliation for filing a grievance against the department.

In the face of these accusations, Bermudes' resignation marks a significant turning point for the Department of Public Safety. As the department faces an internal affairs investigation, the officers involved with escorting the detainee have been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. As Acting Commissioner, Kay Inos will be at the helm, guiding the department through these turbulent times.