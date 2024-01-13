en English
Travel & Tourism

Northern Indiana Counties Face Travel Advisory Amid Snowfall

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:09 pm EST
Northern Indiana Counties Face Travel Advisory Amid Snowfall

Several counties in Northern Indiana are currently embroiled in a travel advisory due to ongoing snowfall. As of the afternoon of January 12, nine counties which include Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, LaGrange, LaPorte, Marshall, Pulaski, St. Joseph, and Starke are facing advisories. The Emergency management agencies in Indiana are diligently providing travel status updates, with the latest information available on the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s website.

Understanding the Advisory Levels

There are three levels of advisories in place: The first level, ADVISORY, indicates that routine travel may be restricted. The second level, WATCH, is more serious, recommending only essential travel. The final and most critical level, WARNING, potentially restricts travel to emergency management personnel only.

Comparative Measures in Neighbouring States

Although the state of Michigan does not have a comparable centralized travel advisory website, major road closure information is available through other resources. In St. Joseph County, Michigan, a similar travel advisory is in effect until January 13 at 7 p.m. or until the current Winter Storm Warning concludes, urging all non-essential traffic to stay off the roads.

Predicted Weather Conditions

The advisory was issued due to a mix of rain and snow, with snow becoming more prevalent north of Fort Wayne. Windy conditions are expected, with gusts reaching up to 50 mph, complicating travel conditions and potentially leading to power outages. Temperatures will take a deep dive, with highs in the teens and single digits, and even lower wind chills. Road conditions are expected to deteriorate, and people are advised to limit time outdoors early next week. The storm system will also bring very strong winds, potentially leading to blowing and drifting snow, tree damage, and power outages. Travel impacts are likely to continue throughout the weekend, with an Arctic blast and lake effect snow expected to follow on Saturday night and Sunday.

Travel & Tourism United States Weather
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

