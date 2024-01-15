Northern High School's FBLA Hosts 'A Business Affair': Networking and Internship Opportunities for Students

On February 7th, Northern High School's Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) is set to transform the school grounds into an interactive business hub with its 'A Business Affair' event. Kicking off at 6 PM, this fair will serve as a platform for students to engage with local entrepreneurs, delve into potential career routes and even secure mini internships—all without an entry cost.

A Glimpse into the World of Business

The event is an annual initiative led by the FBLA, a dynamic student-led organization known for spearheading projects that serve both the community and their members. One such initiative is the Partnership with Business (PWB) project, strategically designed to augment students' business acumen by facilitating direct interaction with local businesses.

Benefits for All

The fair will not only enrich students with invaluable industry insights, but also offer participating businesses a chance to expand their consumer footprint. It stands as a win-win situation—businesses gain increased visibility and a potential customer base, while students get an opportunity to refine their career skills and build professional networks.

Registration Open for Businesses

Businesses intrigued by the opportunity to share their insights, or those interested in offering internships, are encouraged to register via the provided Google Form or get more information from Mrs. Nancy Wilt-Tassa, the dedicated FBLA advisor.