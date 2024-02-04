Northern California Grapples with Severe Weather Disturbances

Northern California is currently grappling with severe weather disturbances due to the second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers. This has led to extensive road flooding, power outages, and damage to property. According to reports, the intense storm has already caused wind speeds to surpass 60 mph in the San Francisco Bay Area, with gusts over 80 mph recorded in higher elevations. This has resulted in nearly 175,000 customers losing electricity across the state.

Warnings from the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has cautioned about continued strong winds and the potential for mudslides as the system advances southward. Among the areas affected, Santa Barbara County is preparing for one of the most significant storms in its history. In an attempt to mitigate harm, officials are working tirelessly to ensure there are no casualties or serious injuries.

Impact on Events and Evacuation Measures

The adverse weather has also interfered with various events. A notable example is the postponement of the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Authorities have issued evacuation orders in several counties, and schools in Santa Barbara County have been closed as a precautionary measure.

Forecast and Risks

The storm is expected to persist, bringing with it heavy rain, flash-flooding, and snow to Southern California. High rainfall amounts are forecasted for coastal and valley areas, with even higher quantities in the foothills and mountains. The situation remains critical, with the risk of mudslides, debris flows, and further flooding. This weather system poses major risks to life and property, with lingering flooding issues likely to persist into the morning hours.