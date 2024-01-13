en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Northern Alabama Prepares for Historic Cold Snap

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
Northern Alabama Prepares for Historic Cold Snap

As the forecast predicts an unprecedented cold snap, Northern Alabama is bracing itself for extreme weather conditions. Temperatures are anticipated to remain below freezing for two consecutive days, with the mercury expected to plummet to an extraordinary low of 8 degrees on Wednesday night.

Residents Gear up for the Big Chill

With this unusual weather event on the horizon, locals are preparing in earnest. Old blankets and quilts are being gathered to fend off the bone-chilling cold. Vehicle maintenance during these freezing conditions has also become a topic of concern. Residents are taking precautions such as moving the car battery indoors and contemplating draining the radiator to prevent freezing.

Potential Power Outages and Evacuation Plans

The arrival of this intense cold snap also brings with it the likelihood of power outages. This, in turn, may necessitate some residents to evacuate to a motel. In anticipation of such an eventuality, people are advised to ensure that their vehicles are adequately fuelled. The unexpected change in weather patterns, including the possibility of power loss during an otherwise calm period, has escalated anxiety among locals who have no prior experience of such severe cold in Northern Alabama.

Alabama Departments Mobilize Resources

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) and the Public Works Department in Huntsville are actively making preparations to tackle the forecasted freezing temperatures and snow. They are ready to treat roads with salt and other treatments once the winter weather sets in. With temperatures expected to stay below freezing, any moisture on the roadways may freeze, creating hazardous driving conditions. As such, drivers are advised to avoid driving as much as possible, and keep their cars equipped with emergency supplies.

The Unprecedented Cold Snap

This sudden shift in weather has put Northern Alabama on the brink of one of the top-20 coldest seven-day periods on record, and one of the top-three coldest in the past 50 years. The extreme cold, coupled with potential snowfall, wind chills, and safety hazards, underscores the severity of the upcoming freezing weather. As Alabama faces this unprecedented cold wave, the message is clear: stay home, stay safe, and stay prepared.

0
Safety United States Weather
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
22 mins ago
Slippery Pavements in Malta: A Growing Safety Concern
In the heart of the Mediterranean, the picturesque island of Malta is grappling with an issue as troubling as it is mundane – the slipperiness of its pedestrian pavements. The concern escalates especially in the capital city of Valletta, where specific pavement areas, including those fronting the de Valette monument, have been flagged for their
Slippery Pavements in Malta: A Growing Safety Concern
NOTAM Issued for Kwajalein Atoll: Safety Concerns Over Radiation Hazard
2 hours ago
NOTAM Issued for Kwajalein Atoll: Safety Concerns Over Radiation Hazard
Teesside Man Dies from Sepsis Following Tattoo from Unlicensed Artist
2 hours ago
Teesside Man Dies from Sepsis Following Tattoo from Unlicensed Artist
Winter Weather Advisory: Importance of Emergency Car Kits and Travel Safety in Minneapolis
44 mins ago
Winter Weather Advisory: Importance of Emergency Car Kits and Travel Safety in Minneapolis
Omaha Metro Areas Grapple with Severe Whiteout Conditions: Public Urged to Stay Home
47 mins ago
Omaha Metro Areas Grapple with Severe Whiteout Conditions: Public Urged to Stay Home
Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Male Erupts, Sending Ash Column 500 Meters High
49 mins ago
Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Male Erupts, Sending Ash Column 500 Meters High
Latest Headlines
World News
Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML's Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration
1 min
Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML's Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration
From Youth League Field to National Championship: The Journey of Football Official Wayne Rundell
2 mins
From Youth League Field to National Championship: The Journey of Football Official Wayne Rundell
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
3 mins
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
3 mins
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
High School Sports Roundup: A Thrilling Showdown in Basketball and Soccer
3 mins
High School Sports Roundup: A Thrilling Showdown in Basketball and Soccer
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
3 mins
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
Chicago Bears Eyeing Liam Coen as Potential Offensive Coordinator
4 mins
Chicago Bears Eyeing Liam Coen as Potential Offensive Coordinator
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
5 mins
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
Napoli Fans Travel to Côte d'Ivoire in Solidarity with Victor Osimhen at AFCON
6 mins
Napoli Fans Travel to Côte d'Ivoire in Solidarity with Victor Osimhen at AFCON
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
9 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app