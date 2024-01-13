Northern Alabama Prepares for Historic Cold Snap

As the forecast predicts an unprecedented cold snap, Northern Alabama is bracing itself for extreme weather conditions. Temperatures are anticipated to remain below freezing for two consecutive days, with the mercury expected to plummet to an extraordinary low of 8 degrees on Wednesday night.

Residents Gear up for the Big Chill

With this unusual weather event on the horizon, locals are preparing in earnest. Old blankets and quilts are being gathered to fend off the bone-chilling cold. Vehicle maintenance during these freezing conditions has also become a topic of concern. Residents are taking precautions such as moving the car battery indoors and contemplating draining the radiator to prevent freezing.

Potential Power Outages and Evacuation Plans

The arrival of this intense cold snap also brings with it the likelihood of power outages. This, in turn, may necessitate some residents to evacuate to a motel. In anticipation of such an eventuality, people are advised to ensure that their vehicles are adequately fuelled. The unexpected change in weather patterns, including the possibility of power loss during an otherwise calm period, has escalated anxiety among locals who have no prior experience of such severe cold in Northern Alabama.

Alabama Departments Mobilize Resources

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) and the Public Works Department in Huntsville are actively making preparations to tackle the forecasted freezing temperatures and snow. They are ready to treat roads with salt and other treatments once the winter weather sets in. With temperatures expected to stay below freezing, any moisture on the roadways may freeze, creating hazardous driving conditions. As such, drivers are advised to avoid driving as much as possible, and keep their cars equipped with emergency supplies.

The Unprecedented Cold Snap

This sudden shift in weather has put Northern Alabama on the brink of one of the top-20 coldest seven-day periods on record, and one of the top-three coldest in the past 50 years. The extreme cold, coupled with potential snowfall, wind chills, and safety hazards, underscores the severity of the upcoming freezing weather. As Alabama faces this unprecedented cold wave, the message is clear: stay home, stay safe, and stay prepared.