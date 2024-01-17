Northeastern University Launches Oakland Opportunity Scholarship

In an emphatic reassertion of its commitment to education, Northeastern University has announced a new initiative: the Northeastern University Oakland Opportunity Scholarship. This bold step is targeted towards supporting high-achieving and lower-income students hailing from the Oakland Unified School District.

Empowering Students and Fostering Community Development

Each high school within the district has the opportunity to nominate up to two candidates for the scholarships, fostering an environment of healthy competition and ambition. Apart from this, additional nominees may be identified through the university's general application process, throwing the door wide open for potential aspirants. The criteria for securing the scholarship require students to not only excel in academia but also demonstrate significant involvement in their school communities. A fervor for serving the city of Oakland must be evident in their activities and initiatives.

Incentivizing Applications

To break down barriers and encourage more applications, Northeastern University is waiving the application fee for students from Oakland Unified School District high schools. The move aims to ensure that financial constraints do not deter the dreams and aspirations of deserving students. This initiative mirrors the university's ongoing efforts in Boston, where Northeastern contributes $13.5 million annually to provide 150 local residents with full scholarships. In addition to this, the university hosts programs aimed at college preparation for Boston Public Schools students and their families.

Impact on the Oakland Community

With the introduction of the Oakland Opportunity Scholarships, the university aims to make a positive impact on the Oakland community. By making quality education more accessible, Northeastern hopes to empower students and by extension, uplift the community. The university, boasting a global network of campuses in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., offers a myriad of research and experiential learning opportunities. This includes a co-op program with a global employer network, spanning 146 countries, providing students with an unparalleled learning experience.