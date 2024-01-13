en English
Safety

Northeast Kansas Faces Life-Threatening Cold, Community Responds

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:18 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 2:04 pm EST
Northeast Kansas Faces Life-Threatening Cold, Community Responds

In the heart of the winter season, Northeast Kansas is bracing for unprecedented cold as the National Weather Service (NWS) in Topeka issues a Wind Chill Warning. This warning, which remains in effect until noon on Tuesday, warns of dangerously cold wind chills, potentially plunging as low as 40 degrees below zero.

Life-Threatening Cold

The severity of the weather conditions has led the NWS to strongly discourage outdoor activities. The extreme cold has increased the risk of frostbite significantly, with exposed skin being at risk in approximately ten minutes. For those who must venture outside, the NWS urges the wearing of protective clothing, hats, and gloves to minimize skin exposure.

Fighting Cold-Related Injuries

Additional resources for preventing cold-related injuries are available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. These resources can provide valuable guidance on how to stay safe in these inhospitable conditions.

Community Response

The bitter cold has prompted local community organizations to respond proactively. Local houses of worship, including the First United Methodist Church (FUMC) in Manhattan, have canceled in-person services over the weekend to prioritize the safety of their congregants. In place of the usual in-person gatherings, FUMC has arranged for an online worship service that will be made available on Facebook and their website, and later broadcast on KMAN radio. News Radio KMAN is actively updating their Closings and Delays list, accessible via a banner on their website and a link on their Facebook page, to keep the community informed and safe during this extreme weather.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

