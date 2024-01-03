Northann Corp to Showcase Advanced 3D Printing and Sustainability at TISE2024

In a recent announcement, Northann Corp, a pioneering force in 3D printing for home improvement, has confirmed its presence at The 2024 International Surface Event (TISE2024). This premier trade event, dedicated to the floor covering, stone, and tile industry, will take place from January 24th to 26th at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Unveiling the Benchwick 3D Printing Ecosystem

At TISE2024, the company plans to reveal its innovative Benchwick 3D printing ecosystem. This advanced system offers businesses and individuals the power to bring their creative visions to life. The Benchwick ecosystem embodies the cutting edge in 3D printing, promising to revolutionize the home improvement industry with its unique capabilities.

Commitment to Sustainability

Further demonstrating its forward-thinking ethos, Northann will also showcase its dedication to sustainability. The company will present products that have been crafted using recycled materials and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes. In an era where consumers are increasingly conscious of their environmental impact, this commitment embodies Northann’s belief in responsible innovation.

Northann’s Vision and Future Plans

During the event, board members of Northann will be available at booth number 2659. They will be discussing the company’s vision, growth strategies, and future plans with investors. This marks the first investor interaction since Northann’s successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) in October 2023.

Northann Corp specializes in 3D-printed flooring solutions and offers a range of proprietary products in North America and Europe. The company’s participation in TISE2024 signifies its ambition to redefine modern flooring by delivering stylish, durable, and ecologically conscious solutions. As the press release hints at future plans and performance, it’s clear that Northann Corp continues to chart a course towards innovation and sustainability in the industry.