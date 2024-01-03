en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Northann Corp to Showcase Advanced 3D Printing and Sustainability at TISE2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:36 am EST
Northann Corp to Showcase Advanced 3D Printing and Sustainability at TISE2024

In a recent announcement, Northann Corp, a pioneering force in 3D printing for home improvement, has confirmed its presence at The 2024 International Surface Event (TISE2024). This premier trade event, dedicated to the floor covering, stone, and tile industry, will take place from January 24th to 26th at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Unveiling the Benchwick 3D Printing Ecosystem

At TISE2024, the company plans to reveal its innovative Benchwick 3D printing ecosystem. This advanced system offers businesses and individuals the power to bring their creative visions to life. The Benchwick ecosystem embodies the cutting edge in 3D printing, promising to revolutionize the home improvement industry with its unique capabilities.

Commitment to Sustainability

Further demonstrating its forward-thinking ethos, Northann will also showcase its dedication to sustainability. The company will present products that have been crafted using recycled materials and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes. In an era where consumers are increasingly conscious of their environmental impact, this commitment embodies Northann’s belief in responsible innovation.

Northann’s Vision and Future Plans

During the event, board members of Northann will be available at booth number 2659. They will be discussing the company’s vision, growth strategies, and future plans with investors. This marks the first investor interaction since Northann’s successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) in October 2023.

Northann Corp specializes in 3D-printed flooring solutions and offers a range of proprietary products in North America and Europe. The company’s participation in TISE2024 signifies its ambition to redefine modern flooring by delivering stylish, durable, and ecologically conscious solutions. As the press release hints at future plans and performance, it’s clear that Northann Corp continues to chart a course towards innovation and sustainability in the industry.

0
Business Sustainability United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
54 seconds ago
Pre-Market Trading Sees Significant Movements: Green Giant Emerges as Star Performer
In an unpredictable dance of digits and decimals, the financial markets have witnessed significant movements among certain stocks in the pre-market trading on Friday. Green Giant (NASDAQ:GGE) emerged as the star performer, with its stock skyrocketing over 108% following the unveiling of its 2023 Equity Incentive Plan. The Catalysts Various catalysts have stirred the market,
Pre-Market Trading Sees Significant Movements: Green Giant Emerges as Star Performer
China Gas Holdings Ltd Announces Dividend: A Dive into CGHOF's Dividend Sustainability
4 mins ago
China Gas Holdings Ltd Announces Dividend: A Dive into CGHOF's Dividend Sustainability
ChampionX Corp: A Dividend King in the Making?
4 mins ago
ChampionX Corp: A Dividend King in the Making?
Local Companies Redefine Markets as International Brands Depart
2 mins ago
Local Companies Redefine Markets as International Brands Depart
First Bank Set to Discuss Q4 2023 Performance in Upcoming Conference Call
2 mins ago
First Bank Set to Discuss Q4 2023 Performance in Upcoming Conference Call
Navigating the Impending Workforce Exodus in the Insurance Industry
3 mins ago
Navigating the Impending Workforce Exodus in the Insurance Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader Sparks Fears of Escalated Conflict
24 seconds
Assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader Sparks Fears of Escalated Conflict
Meghan Markle Rumored to be Writing Memoir: A Look Back at Her Controversial 2023 and Forward to 2024
28 seconds
Meghan Markle Rumored to be Writing Memoir: A Look Back at Her Controversial 2023 and Forward to 2024
Modern English School Chembur Triumphs in MSSA Giles Shield Super League
40 seconds
Modern English School Chembur Triumphs in MSSA Giles Shield Super League
Baseball Free Agency: A Quiet Market with Promising Prospects
46 seconds
Baseball Free Agency: A Quiet Market with Promising Prospects
Mapping Corneal Nerves: A Leap Forward in Optometry
1 min
Mapping Corneal Nerves: A Leap Forward in Optometry
WalletHub Ranks U.S. Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
1 min
WalletHub Ranks U.S. Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
Proposed Law to Augment Benefits for Elderly Awaits Presidential Approval in the Philippines
2 mins
Proposed Law to Augment Benefits for Elderly Awaits Presidential Approval in the Philippines
AP Criticized for Article on Plagiarism Accusations, Highlights Importance of Journalistic Integrity
2 mins
AP Criticized for Article on Plagiarism Accusations, Highlights Importance of Journalistic Integrity
Beliefs About Drugs Can Mimic Actual Drug Effects, Mount Sinai Study Reveals
2 mins
Beliefs About Drugs Can Mimic Actual Drug Effects, Mount Sinai Study Reveals
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
2 hours
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app