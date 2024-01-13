North Texas Prepares for Severe Cold: Echoes of Past Freeze Spur Precautions

The icy tendrils of an imminent deep freeze are inching towards North Texas, prompting a surge of concern among tenants and property owners alike. This concern is rooted in the region’s recent history, a chilling reminder of a similar freeze that wreaked havoc across the state only three years ago. The 2021 freeze, a catastrophic event marked by widespread power outages and subzero temperatures, left behind a trail of frozen pipes and extensive water damage.

Remembering the 2021 Freeze

Residents were driven to desperate measures during this crisis, resorting to unconventional solutions such as drawing water from swimming pools just to flush their toilets. Buildings were subjected to an icy onslaught, with water pouring from their structures, and even a week after the event, some people were forced to draw water from a fire hydrant.

Bracing for the Cold Snap

As North Texas prepares for yet another severe cold snap, tenants of the Tides of Timberglen complex received an email instructing them to take drastic steps for protection. The initial plan, which included shutting off the water supply from Sunday to Tuesday, was later revised. The updated guidance now asks residents to keep the heat on and allow water to drip from their faucets, a measure to prevent pipes from bursting.

Precautions and Preparations

While some outdoor plumbing remains vulnerable to the severe cold, indoor pipes should remain safe, provided the power stays on. This assurance, however, hasn’t deterred tenants from taking necessary precautions. Many are already stocking up on bottled water, preparing for the worst-case scenario. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has stepped forward, reassuring Texans that the power grid is ready to meet the demand during the cold weather.

As the cold snap approaches with its icy grip, Texans are reminded of their resilience and the lessons learned from past winters. With preparations underway and precautions being taken, North Texas braces itself, ready to withstand the cold snap and its potential for destruction.