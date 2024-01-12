en English
Automotive

North Texas Gears Up for Winter: Auto Repair Shops and AAA Offer Crucial Guidance

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:36 pm EST
North Texas Gears Up for Winter: Auto Repair Shops and AAA Offer Crucial Guidance

In the heart of North Texas, as a severe winter blast looms on the horizon, auto repair shops are buzzing with activity. Among them, ESS Fleet Service in Dallas, owned by Malek Samadian, has encountered a noticeable increase in last-minute repair appointments. Texans, renowned for their struggles with winter car preparation, are scrambling to brace for a frigid forecast, predicting temperatures to plummet into the low teens.

Preemptive Measures and Safety Tips

Recognizing the imminent winter onslaught, both Samadian and AAA have stepped forward, issuing reminders and offering guidance on how to winter-proof vehicles. The crux of their recommendations revolves around maintaining a healthy car battery, topping off radiator fluid, utilizing chemical windshield wiper fluid to inhibit freezing, and preserving well-inflated tires with robust tread.

The Ignorance Gap and Its Dangers

Surprisingly, a vast majority of Americans, a staggering 83%, are oblivious about checking their tire pressure. A skill that, as emphasized by Daniel Armbruster from AAA-Texas, is pivotal for safe navigation on icy roads. In the face of this ignorance gap, experts are pushing for greater awareness and practical knowledge among drivers.

Preparing for Winter Road Emergencies

Beyond basic vehicle maintenance, experts also advocate for being prepared for potential winter-related emergencies while on the road. This involves keeping emergency supplies in the vehicle, such as warm clothing and a first aid kit. As the mercury dips, these preparations could make the difference between a manageable inconvenience and a life-threatening situation.

Automotive United States Weather
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

