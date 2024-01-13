en English
North Texas Gears Up for Impending Arctic Blast with Precautions and Supplies

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
North Texas Gears Up for Impending Arctic Blast with Precautions and Supplies

Anticipating a severe arctic blast, residents of North Texas are gearing up for the chilling onslaught slated for Saturday night. From laying in supplies like toilet paper, paper towels, and water, to preparing their vehicles for the extreme cold, locals are pulling out all stops to ensure safety and mitigate the potential impact of the freezing temperatures.

Precautions Steered by Past Experiences

Among the cautious is Sydney Marek, who had previously experienced a car accident due to icy roads. With the intention to stay indoors should the roads prove hazardous, she is not alone in her caution. Newcomer JJ Lozoya, having recently shifted from Las Vegas, finds himself facing unfamiliar weather conditions. Lozoya has purchased faucet covers as an added measure to prevent his pipes from freezing.

These precautionary actions reflect the residents’ memories of the brutal cold that struck in February 2021, which led to widespread power outages. This time, they are leaving no stone unturned, ensuring an ample supply of firewood, in case history decides to repeat itself. Douglas Broadway, a firewood seller, has seen a surge in demand, with people lining up to secure their supply.

Community Readiness to Face Arctic Conditions

North Texans are also being advised to ready their vehicles for the frosty onslaught. Recommendations include checking tire pressure, ensuring a full gas tank, and keeping extra clothes and blankets handy for emergencies. The community is united in its efforts to avoid the hardships endured during previous cold spells.

Preparations are not limited to individual actions. Governor Greg Abbott and ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas have provided updates on the readiness of the power grid to withstand the cold weather. They have also encouraged Texans to promptly report any power outages to their local utilities. Chief Nim Kidd of the Texas Division of Emergency Management has shared the priorities for first responders, information on warming centers and licensed plumbers, and also warned about the potential risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Statewide Preparations for the Impending Cold

With the arctic blast expected to plunge temperatures below freezing for a staggering 80 to 90 consecutive hours, the state of Texas is on high alert. State leaders are urging citizens to stay indoors, avoid the roads, and have stressed the importance of preparation. The electric grid is prepared to handle the high power demand, with arrangements made for an adequate fuel supply, the opening of warming centers, and coordination of road treatment.

Contrary to the events of Winter Storm Uri in 2021, Governor Abbott assures the public that the state’s main power grid is well-prepared for the cold snap. Generators have been inspected and winterized, and alternate sources of fuel are available. While the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) anticipates high power demand, forecasts suggest that the power generators should be capable of meeting the expected demand.

Safety United States Weather
