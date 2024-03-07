North Risk Partners Expands Midwest Influence with McKinneyOlson Insurance Acquisition

North Risk Partners, a leading independent insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm, has strategically enhanced its Midwest footprint by acquiring McKinneyOlson Insurance, a revered entity based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as of February 1. This merger not only increases North Risk Partners' presence but also integrates 26 dedicated McKinneyOlson team members into its fold, marking a significant expansion with the addition of new office locations in Sioux Falls and Brandon, SD.

Strategic Expansion and Integration

With the acquisition of McKinneyOlson Insurance, North Risk Partners cements its position as a powerhouse in the Midwest's insurance sector. The entry of McKinneyOlson into North Risk Partners' portfolio brings a rich heritage of client service dating back to the 1880s. This move is not just an expansion but a melding of histories and expertise, promising to deliver enhanced services and solutions to clients. The previous owners of McKinneyOlson, Amy Olson-Miller and Steve Tripp, have joined the equity partnership group of North Risk, ensuring continuity and a shared vision for the future.

Enhanced Services and Client Benefits

Clients of McKinneyOlson Insurance now stand to gain from North Risk Partners' extensive capabilities in commercial insurance, employee benefits, and personal insurance. This transition promises not just continuity in service excellence but an elevation with access to a broader spectrum of insurance companies and value-added services, particularly in human resources, health, and safety for employer clients. The merger underscores North Risk Partners' commitment to providing comprehensive risk management solutions and superior client service.

Looking Ahead: Implications and Potential Outcomes

This acquisition is a pivotal moment for both North Risk Partners and McKinneyOlson Insurance, setting a precedent for future growth and innovation within the insurance industry. As these two entities merge their strengths and capabilities, they are poised to redefine service standards and client expectations in the Midwest. The strategic expansion through acquisition not only enhances North Risk Partners' service offerings but also solidifies its position as a leading advisory firm in the region, promising a future where both entities thrive together, offering unparalleled services to their clients.