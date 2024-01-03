North Parish Church in North Andover Faces Restoration: A Quest for Preservation

The historic North Parish Church in North Andover, a beacon of Unitarian Universalism since 1836, is on the cusp of a significant restoration and preservation project. The church is grappling with damage instigated by leaks and wildlife, necessitating immediate and comprehensive repair work. The church’s representatives have tabled a meticulous restoration blueprint, encompassing a range of measures from repairing rotting areas, supplanting siding on two facades, mending or replacing spires, introducing storm window fortification, to painting the entire edifice.

Damage to Spires: A Key Restoration Goal

A significant part of this restoration project revolves around the damage inflicted on the spires, especially the top decorative pieces. Wild creatures, including woodpeckers, have wreaked havoc on these architectural ornaments, resulting in leaks that have further exacerbated the church’s deteriorating condition. To prevent future damage from woodpeckers, the church aims to use non-wood material for replacing the pinnacles.

Double Approval and Funding Needs

The church is seeking the nod from both the Old Center Historic District Commission and the North Andover Historic Commission for this intensive restoration work. The initial cost estimation for the project stood at $750,000, but additional damage to the spire has pushed the financial requirement up by $125,000. Though the church has managed to raise around $300,000, it has exhausted its resources from within its membership.

Community Preservation Committee: A Ray of Hope

With an eye on a sustainable future, the church presented the project to the Community Preservation Committee in November, envisaging it as a potential grant-funded initiative. The committee, having bankrolled almost 150 projects to the tune of over $42 million, is expected to finalize approvals in May, with funding kickstarting on July 1. The church’s restoration plans will undergo public scrutiny at a hearing slated at the Town Hall on Wednesday night. The full funding application is due by February 1, making the coming months critical for this historic church’s future.