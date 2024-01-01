en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
North Korea

North Korea’s Stern Warning: Kim Jong-un Threatens Devastating Response to US, South Korea

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
North Korea’s Stern Warning: Kim Jong-un Threatens Devastating Response to US, South Korea

In a chilling New Year’s address, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has issued a stern warning to the United States and South Korea. Kim’s message is clear: if either country opts for military confrontation, North Korea will respond by mobilizing its most devastating capabilities. This stark pronouncement underscores the escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula and provides a glimpse into North Korea’s strategic approach to defense and deterrence.

North Korea’s Threatening Stance

Kim emphasized the need for North Korea to ready its ‘powerful means’, a phrase widely understood to refer to the nation’s military and nuclear capabilities, to obliterate any perceived threats. This type of rhetoric is not new for North Korea. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) often adopts an aggressive defensive posture in response to joint military exercises or policies from the U.S. and South Korea that it perceives as hostile. Kim’s latest comments were reported by KCNA, North Korea’s state news agency and the official mouthpiece for the regime’s policies and perspectives.

(Read Also: Wall Street-Main Street Divide and North Korean Military Ambitions: Interlinked Challenges to Global Stability)

Plans for Military Expansion in 2024

According to Kim, North Korea’s plans for 2024 include ramping up weapons tests, launching three more military spy satellites, producing additional nuclear materials, and developing attack drones. The country’s leader has ordered his military to ‘thoroughly annihilate’ the United States and South Korea, should they provoke North Korea. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has responded to the North Korean nuclear threat by vowing to strengthen his country’s preemptive strike, missile defense, and retaliatory capabilities.

(Read Also: North Korea Rings in 2024: Unveils Strategic Plans and Strengthens International Ties)

A New Direction for Pyongyang?

Kim Jong-un’s pronouncements may signify a shift in North Korea’s stance towards its southern neighbor, with the leader stating that North Korea no longer seeks reconciliation and reunification with South Korea. This changes the narrative that has driven the peninsula’s politics for decades. In this high-stakes game of geopolitical chess, it remains to be seen how these developments will shape the future of the Korean Peninsula, and indeed, of global politics.

Read More

0
North Korea South Korea United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

North Korea Ramps Up Military Preparedness Amidst Rising Tensions

By Geeta Pillai

North Korea Braces for Potential Military Confrontation

By Shivani Chauhan

Kim Jong Un Rings in New Year with Pledge for Enhanced Military Capabilities

By BNN Correspondents

Tsunami Alert Issued for North Korea and Russia's Far East Following Underwater Seismic Event

By BNN Correspondents

North Korean TV Airs Trilateral Summit During Kim's Speech ...
@North Korea · 2 hours
North Korean TV Airs Trilateral Summit During Kim's Speech ...
heart comment 0
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Amplifies Warlike Rhetoric, Threatens Annihilation

By BNN Correspondents

North Korea's Kim Jong Un Amplifies Warlike Rhetoric, Threatens Annihilation
Wall Street-Main Street Divide and North Korean Military Ambitions: Interlinked Challenges to Global Stability

By BNN Correspondents

Wall Street-Main Street Divide and North Korean Military Ambitions: Interlinked Challenges to Global Stability
South Korea and U.S. Strengthen Deterrence to Counter North Korean Threats

By BNN Correspondents

South Korea and U.S. Strengthen Deterrence to Counter North Korean Threats
Kim Jong Un Orders Military to ‘Annihilate’ U.S. and South Korea if Provoked

By BNN Correspondents

Kim Jong Un Orders Military to 'Annihilate' U.S. and South Korea if Provoked
Latest Headlines
World News
South African Leaders Urge Hope and Unity in New Year Message
1 min
South African Leaders Urge Hope and Unity in New Year Message
Maltese Striker Andrea Zammit Parts Ways with Messina Calcio, Eyes New Opportunities
1 min
Maltese Striker Andrea Zammit Parts Ways with Messina Calcio, Eyes New Opportunities
India Ushers in 2024: A Year of Promise and Celebration
11 mins
India Ushers in 2024: A Year of Promise and Celebration
Holly Jay-Smith: 'This Morning' Star Reveals Battle with Bone Tumors
13 mins
Holly Jay-Smith: 'This Morning' Star Reveals Battle with Bone Tumors
Illinois SAFE-T Act: A Damaging Blow to Law Enforcement?
16 mins
Illinois SAFE-T Act: A Damaging Blow to Law Enforcement?
Anambra Health Commissioner Disappointed by State of Hospitals, Announces Strict Measures
16 mins
Anambra Health Commissioner Disappointed by State of Hospitals, Announces Strict Measures
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis After Motherhood
16 mins
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis After Motherhood
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
22 mins
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
23 mins
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
1 hour
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
1 hour
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
2 hours
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
2 hours
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app