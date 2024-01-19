North Korea Tests Nuclear-Capable Underwater Drone in Response to Joint Military Drills

In an action that has ratcheted up tensions on the Korean Peninsula, North Korea has conducted a test of its nuclear-capable underwater attack drone, named "Haeil-5-23." The move is a demonstration against joint military drills carried out by South Korea, the United States, and Japan. The date of the test, conducted in the waters off North Korea's east coast, has not been disclosed, underscoring the high-wire geopolitical chess game at play.

Responding to Allied Military Drills

This recent test by North Korea is a direct response to the three countries' navies conducting regular drills, including the participation of the U.S. aircraft carrier Carl Vinson. These exercises aim at improving joint responses to the escalating nuclear and missile threats posed by Pyongyang. A spokesperson for the North Korean ministry warned of "catastrophic consequences" due to the military exercises carried out by the U.S. and its allies, raising the specter of a deepening crisis in the region.

Underwater Drone System: Haeil-5-23

The underwater drone system, referred to as "Haeil," meaning tsunami, is designed to carry out covert attacks in enemy waters and generate large radioactive waves through underwater explosions. This latest test follows North Korea's recent launch of a new intermediate-range hypersonic missile, which the U.S., South Korea, and Japan have condemned as a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Escalating Tensions and Ongoing Challenges

The three allies' nuclear envoys met in Seoul to discuss the situation, while North Korea's foreign minister visited Moscow and met with President Vladimir Putin. The report emphasizes the escalating tensions and the ongoing challenges in managing North Korea's military advancements. While the world watches, the stakes continue to rise in this geopolitical standoff, highlighting the urgency of effective diplomatic interventions.