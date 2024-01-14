en English
North Haven Community Rallies to Save Historic Brown’s Boatyard Amidst Storms

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:54 pm EST
The historic North Haven waterfront establishment, Brown’s Boatyard, dating back to 1888, faced substantial challenges due to damaging storms. The boatyard’s boat shop, built in 1855 and once a clamming factory, suffered significant damage earlier in the week. This left it vulnerable to the upcoming storm, highlighting the urgent need for immediate action.

A Community Bands Together

With the boat shop’s future at stake, the North Haven community rallied together. Family, friends, volunteers, and former employees came together to protect and stabilize the vulnerable building. Their collective efforts included removing debris, hoisting beams, and securing the floor to withstand high waters and wind. The Brown family, who have run the boatyard for generations, worked side by side with the community. Their shared goal was preparing for the high tide expected with the incoming storm.

The Test of Time and Tide

As the storm arrived, people observed the boat shop from the safety of their vehicles or nearby buildings, waiting out the high tide. Concerns were high, given the recent damage, the strength of the storm, and the rising sea levels due to climate change. The boatyard, a central part of the community’s history and livelihood, was in the balance.

Resilience in the Face of Adversity

Once the tide receded, it was clear the boat shop had survived. The Browns, along with community volunteers, assessed the storm’s aftermath. Despite facing two severe storms in one week, the boatyard stood as a testament to collective effort and resilience. It was a moment of relief and pride for the community, showcasing their unity and determination in the face of natural adversity.

Climate change, however, continues to pose a long-term threat to Brown’s Boatyard and other coastal establishments. Rising sea levels and powerful storms have already caused significant infrastructure damages and losses for lobstermen in Maine. As a result, the community is now considering measures such as seawalls and raised roads to combat the impact of climate change on coastal areas.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

