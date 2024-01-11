North Fork Rancheria and Station Casinos Secure Approval for New Gaming Facility in California

The North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians, in partnership with Station Casinos LLC, recently announced the approval of their Third Amended and Restated Management Agreement by the Chairman of the National Indian Gaming Commission. This landmark approval is a pivotal step towards the establishment of the North Fork Project, a new gaming and entertainment facility set to be developed on a 305-acre site near Madera, California.

Details of the North Fork Project

The North Fork Project is an ambitious plan that includes a 100,000-square-foot casino equipped with over 2,000 slot and video poker machines, 40 table games, and several dining and beverage options. Designed with the convenience of visitors in mind, the facility will also include ample parking and easy access from Highway 99.

Implications for the Community

The approval of the Management Agreement is not just a victory for the North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians and Station Casinos, but also for the community at large. Fred Beihn, the Chairperson of the North Fork Rancheria, expressed gratitude for the approval and the partnership with Station Casinos, underlining the commitment to tribal sovereignty and the benefits that tribal gaming can bring to the community.

Economic Prosperity through Job Creation

Scott Kreeger, President of Station Casinos, echoed Beihn’s sentiments, expressing excitement about reaching this milestone. More than just a gaming facility, the North Fork Project is expected to stimulate economic growth in the region through job creation. The North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians, a federally recognized tribe since 1983, is one of the largest in California, with over 2,500 members and government offices in Madera County. The Tribe has been utilizing federal grant funding to operate various programs to better the living conditions of its members, and the new project is anticipated to significantly augment these efforts.