en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

North Fork Rancheria and Station Casinos Secure Approval for New Gaming Facility in California

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:46 pm EST
North Fork Rancheria and Station Casinos Secure Approval for New Gaming Facility in California

The North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians, in partnership with Station Casinos LLC, recently announced the approval of their Third Amended and Restated Management Agreement by the Chairman of the National Indian Gaming Commission. This landmark approval is a pivotal step towards the establishment of the North Fork Project, a new gaming and entertainment facility set to be developed on a 305-acre site near Madera, California.

Details of the North Fork Project

The North Fork Project is an ambitious plan that includes a 100,000-square-foot casino equipped with over 2,000 slot and video poker machines, 40 table games, and several dining and beverage options. Designed with the convenience of visitors in mind, the facility will also include ample parking and easy access from Highway 99.

Implications for the Community

The approval of the Management Agreement is not just a victory for the North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians and Station Casinos, but also for the community at large. Fred Beihn, the Chairperson of the North Fork Rancheria, expressed gratitude for the approval and the partnership with Station Casinos, underlining the commitment to tribal sovereignty and the benefits that tribal gaming can bring to the community.

Economic Prosperity through Job Creation

Scott Kreeger, President of Station Casinos, echoed Beihn’s sentiments, expressing excitement about reaching this milestone. More than just a gaming facility, the North Fork Project is expected to stimulate economic growth in the region through job creation. The North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians, a federally recognized tribe since 1983, is one of the largest in California, with over 2,500 members and government offices in Madera County. The Tribe has been utilizing federal grant funding to operate various programs to better the living conditions of its members, and the new project is anticipated to significantly augment these efforts.

0
Business United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Bed Bath & Beyond Modernizes Gift Registry with MyRegistry.com Partnership
Bed Bath & Beyond, an esteemed brand under Beyond, Inc., has rejuvenated its alliance with MyRegistry.com to augment its gift registry service. This rejuvenated registry is an ambitious attempt to modernize how customers celebrate significant milestones like weddings, birthdays, graduations, and college preparations. A Digital-First Revamp The newly unveiled digital-first platform is a testament to
Bed Bath & Beyond Modernizes Gift Registry with MyRegistry.com Partnership
Texas to Receive $70 Million for Hydrogen Fueling Stations; Houston Selected for Clean Hydrogen Hub
8 mins ago
Texas to Receive $70 Million for Hydrogen Fueling Stations; Houston Selected for Clean Hydrogen Hub
Apple Nominates Dr. Wanda Austin to Its Board of Directors: A Strategic Move for Innovation and Diversity
10 mins ago
Apple Nominates Dr. Wanda Austin to Its Board of Directors: A Strategic Move for Innovation and Diversity
Joseph Leone Joins Federman Steifman LLP as Partner, Bolstering the Firm's Expertise in Real Estate Transactions
2 mins ago
Joseph Leone Joins Federman Steifman LLP as Partner, Bolstering the Firm's Expertise in Real Estate Transactions
Lynas Rare Earths Ltd: A Downturn Viewed as Investment Opportunity
4 mins ago
Lynas Rare Earths Ltd: A Downturn Viewed as Investment Opportunity
Bowling Green Assembly Plant Suspends Tours Amidst Major Manufacturing Advancements
7 mins ago
Bowling Green Assembly Plant Suspends Tours Amidst Major Manufacturing Advancements
Latest Headlines
World News
Poker and Philanthropy: Grand Junction Rotary Club's 'Cards for a Cause'
2 mins
Poker and Philanthropy: Grand Junction Rotary Club's 'Cards for a Cause'
WWE Abruptly Cancels Faction Name Reveal, Sparks Speculation
3 mins
WWE Abruptly Cancels Faction Name Reveal, Sparks Speculation
Stanislaus County Grapples with Funding Uncertainty Amidst California's Budget Deficit
4 mins
Stanislaus County Grapples with Funding Uncertainty Amidst California's Budget Deficit
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
5 mins
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
6 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
6 mins
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
7 mins
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
8 mins
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
8 mins
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app