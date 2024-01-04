North Dakota’s 10-Year Strategy for Surface Water Quality Improvement: A Call for Public Input

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is currently working on a decade-long strategy to combat surface water quality issues. This initiative is crucial, as excess levels of bacteria, nutrients, and sediment have been impacting the health of the state’s lakes and streams. The department recognises the importance of comprehensive assessments to identify the sources of pollution and to develop action plans that will effectively address these problems.

Public Input on Water Quality

As part of the strategy formulation, the department is actively seeking feedback from the residents of North Dakota. They have launched a survey, inviting the public to share their priorities regarding water quality, identify specific bodies of water they wish to see improved or protected, and express any concerns they have about future water quality and watershed health. This inclusivity aims to ensure the strategy reflects the needs and concerns of the community it is intended to serve.

Addressing the Issue of Impaired Waters

In North Dakota, impaired waters have become a pressing issue. The high levels of bacteria, nutrients, and sediment in these waters pose a significant threat to the state’s water bodies. The department’s 10-year strategy will focus on these impaired waters, with a clear aim to reduce pollution levels and improve water quality.

Community Perspectives Shaping Future Strategy

This public consultation is a significant part of the department’s strategy development process. By involving the community in this crucial decision-making process, the department aims to ensure that the final strategy is both comprehensive and considerate of the community’s needs. This long-term water quality improvement strategy, shaped by community perspectives, is expected to bring about significant change in the state’s surface water quality.