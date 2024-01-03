en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

North Dakota Homeowners Eligible for $500 Property Tax Credit Amid Surplus

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST
North Dakota Homeowners Eligible for $500 Property Tax Credit Amid Surplus

In an unprecedented move, North Dakota homeowners are now eligible to apply for a $500 property tax credit for the 2024 tax year. This initiative, managed by the Office of the State Tax Commissioner, is a response to the state’s unexpected budget surplus and aims to lighten the financial load on taxpayers.

Details of the Property Tax Credit Program

Eligibility for the credit extends to those who primarily reside in their North Dakota homes and can furnish necessary documentation such as proof of identity and a parcel number. Interestingly, residents of care facilities due to health reasons may also qualify for this credit, provided they are not earning rental income from their homes.

Applications for the program were opened until March 31, and a staggering number of over 10,000 applications were reportedly received. Despite this volume, State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus assures that the application process is running smoothly with minimal wait times.

Funding and Scope of the Program

The state has earmarked over $100 million for the program, which forms part of a broader tax reduction strategy by the Legislature. In total, more than $515 million in cuts to income and property taxes are planned. This package also includes enhancements to the homestead credit for elderly and disabled homeowners, raising the income eligibility ceiling from $42,000 to $70,000 and adjusting the discount tiers accordingly.

Beyond the property tax credit, the Legislature has made provisions for other relief programs targeted at various groups. These include low-income renters, disabled veterans, and farm residences. However, for the continued availability of the property tax credit, future funding will need to be addressed by the Legislature in the 2025-2027 state budget.

0
Business United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
15 seconds ago
CoinBrain Unveils Token Unlocks Data Platform to Revolutionize Crypto Market Insights
With the rise of cryptocurrency, data-driven insights have become the linchpin of informed trading decisions. CoinBrain, a pioneering crypto analytics platform, has introduced a revolutionary token unlocks data platform to empower traders and investors with unprecedented market insights. This sophisticated platform offers crucial information about token vesting schedules, which could significantly impact the volatility of
CoinBrain Unveils Token Unlocks Data Platform to Revolutionize Crypto Market Insights
Massachusetts Millionaire Tax: A Fiscal Game Changer
1 min ago
Massachusetts Millionaire Tax: A Fiscal Game Changer
Jackrabbit Cafe in Biddeford Closes Despite Popularity and Acclaim
1 min ago
Jackrabbit Cafe in Biddeford Closes Despite Popularity and Acclaim
Richland's Board of Supervisors Holds Reorganization Meeting; Approves Appointments and Fee Amendments
23 seconds ago
Richland's Board of Supervisors Holds Reorganization Meeting; Approves Appointments and Fee Amendments
KLA Corporation: A Decade of Success and the Power of Compounded Returns
24 seconds ago
KLA Corporation: A Decade of Success and the Power of Compounded Returns
Banana Pay: Pioneering Mobile Remittances to East Africa
1 min ago
Banana Pay: Pioneering Mobile Remittances to East Africa
Latest Headlines
World News
St. Andrews University Welcomes New Head Coaches for Men's Lacrosse and Golf
58 seconds
St. Andrews University Welcomes New Head Coaches for Men's Lacrosse and Golf
Decatur County Announces Election Deadlines for 2024
1 min
Decatur County Announces Election Deadlines for 2024
Eaglecrest High School Girls Wrestling Team Soars in Rankings as Season Resumes
1 min
Eaglecrest High School Girls Wrestling Team Soars in Rankings as Season Resumes
Massachusetts Millionaire Tax: A Fiscal Game Changer
1 min
Massachusetts Millionaire Tax: A Fiscal Game Changer
Washington State Gubernatorial Race: An Emerging Battle of Ideologies
2 mins
Washington State Gubernatorial Race: An Emerging Battle of Ideologies
Engineering Students Create Mobility Solutions for Children
3 mins
Engineering Students Create Mobility Solutions for Children
House Democrats Oppose Expansion of WTO's COVID-19 IP Waiver
3 mins
House Democrats Oppose Expansion of WTO's COVID-19 IP Waiver
Hamilton County Welcomes New Medical Examiner, Dr. Steven Cogswell
3 mins
Hamilton County Welcomes New Medical Examiner, Dr. Steven Cogswell
Genascence Corporation Launches Clinical Trial for Pioneering Gene Therapy in Knee Osteoarthritis
3 mins
Genascence Corporation Launches Clinical Trial for Pioneering Gene Therapy in Knee Osteoarthritis
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
54 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
55 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
1 hour
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
1 hour
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
4 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app