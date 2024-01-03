North Dakota Homeowners Eligible for $500 Property Tax Credit Amid Surplus

In an unprecedented move, North Dakota homeowners are now eligible to apply for a $500 property tax credit for the 2024 tax year. This initiative, managed by the Office of the State Tax Commissioner, is a response to the state’s unexpected budget surplus and aims to lighten the financial load on taxpayers.

Details of the Property Tax Credit Program

Eligibility for the credit extends to those who primarily reside in their North Dakota homes and can furnish necessary documentation such as proof of identity and a parcel number. Interestingly, residents of care facilities due to health reasons may also qualify for this credit, provided they are not earning rental income from their homes.

Applications for the program were opened until March 31, and a staggering number of over 10,000 applications were reportedly received. Despite this volume, State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus assures that the application process is running smoothly with minimal wait times.

Funding and Scope of the Program

The state has earmarked over $100 million for the program, which forms part of a broader tax reduction strategy by the Legislature. In total, more than $515 million in cuts to income and property taxes are planned. This package also includes enhancements to the homestead credit for elderly and disabled homeowners, raising the income eligibility ceiling from $42,000 to $70,000 and adjusting the discount tiers accordingly.

Beyond the property tax credit, the Legislature has made provisions for other relief programs targeted at various groups. These include low-income renters, disabled veterans, and farm residences. However, for the continued availability of the property tax credit, future funding will need to be addressed by the Legislature in the 2025-2027 state budget.